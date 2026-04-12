Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan remembered Asha Bhosle as an 'institution' devoted to music. The legendary singer, known as the 'Melody Queen', passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure, leaving behind an eight-decade legacy.

A Tribute from Sameer Anjaan

As tributes continue to pour in from across the country following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan fondly remembered the 'Melody Queen' and called her an "institution" in Indian music.

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Speaking to ANI, Sameer recalled Asha Bhosle's unmatched contribution to singing and said her life was completely devoted to music. Remembering her as a once-in-a-generation artist, he said, "Asha ji was not just a singer; she was an institution. There is hardly any language in which she has not sung songs. Her only purpose in life was singing nothing but singing." He further spoke about the way she lived her life with grace, passion, and dedication. Calling both Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar truly special, he added, "One can learn how to live life from Asha ji. There can be no one like Asha ji and Lata Mangeshkar they are truly one of a kind."

Sameer Anjaan shared a long creative bond with Asha Bhosle, especially during the 1990s. Over the years, he wrote thousands of songs and worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry. His association with Asha Bhosle remains one of the memorable chapters of his career.

An End of an Era

Asha Bhosle, one of the most iconic and versatile voices in Indian music history, passed away on Sunday, leaving behind a legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema and music for over eight decades. She was 92.

Cause of Death Confirmed

Dr Pratit Samdani at Breach Candy Hospital confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure," Dr Samdani said.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

A Storied Career

Asha Bhosle's best songs span over six decades, showcasing unmatched versatility across Bollywood, ghazals, and regional music, largely driven by her iconic collaborations with R.D. Burman and O.P. Nayyar. Iconic tracks include 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne,' 'Dum Maro Dum,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na,' 'In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke,' and others. (ANI)