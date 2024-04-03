Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aryan Khan's alleged girlfriend Larissa Bonesi spends time with Sussanne Khan, see pictures

    Larissa Bonesi and Sussanne Khan took to their Instagram stories to give a shoutout to each other and how much fun they had together. 

    Aryan Khan's alleged girlfriend Larissa Bonesi spends time with Sussanne Khan, see pictures
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making headlines after a Reddit post about him following Brazilian beauty Larissa Bonesi and her family on Instagram went viral on Tuesday morning. This sparked rumors about them dating. Larissa's latest pictures have taken the internet by storm as she was seen spending time with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. 

    The pictures

    The two took to their Instagram stories to give a shoutout to each other and how much fun they had together. 

    Aryan Khan's alleged girlfriend Larissa Bonesi spends time with Sussanne Khan, see pictures

    About Larissa Bonesi

    Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model who built a name for herself in the entertainment sector after transitioning from successful modeling to acting. She has performed in prominent artists' music videos as well as roles in films such as 'Penthouse' and 'Thikka', which have earned her recognition for her talent and charm. 

