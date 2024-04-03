Aryan Khan's alleged girlfriend Larissa Bonesi spends time with Sussanne Khan, see pictures

Larissa Bonesi and Sussanne Khan took to their Instagram stories to give a shoutout to each other and how much fun they had together.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making headlines after a Reddit post about him following Brazilian beauty Larissa Bonesi and her family on Instagram went viral on Tuesday morning. This sparked rumors about them dating. Larissa's latest pictures have taken the internet by storm as she was seen spending time with Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

The pictures

The two took to their Instagram stories to give a shoutout to each other and how much fun they had together.

About Larissa Bonesi

Larissa Bonesi is a Brazilian model who built a name for herself in the entertainment sector after transitioning from successful modeling to acting. She has performed in prominent artists' music videos as well as roles in films such as 'Penthouse' and 'Thikka', which have earned her recognition for her talent and charm.