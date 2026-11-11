Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has officially announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur. The couple shared the news on Instagram with photos of their special moment, celebrating the start of a new journey together.

Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh Announces Engagement

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur, after dating each other for a while. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple shared pictures from the special moment when Arshdeep got down on his knees and popped the question. Further in the pictures, they also shared pictures of Samreen Kaur’s stunning diamond ring. They also shared a warm hug, celebrating the moment as Arshdeep and Samreen embark on a new journey of their lives together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__) “and of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (hi fiancé)”, the caption read, further confirming that they got engaged on Wednesday, November 11. Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are already in line for the star couple as they shared the news on Instagram. Cricketer Hardik Pandya wrote, “Congratulations. God bless you both.” Earlier this year, Arshdeep Singh confirmed his relationship with Samreen Kaur on Instagram, bringing an end to all the speculations. Sharing pictures with the actor-model, Arshdeep kept the caption short and wrote, “My Person.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Profile of Samreen Kaur

Samreen, who was born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, has worked as a model and actor. She first came into the national spotlight after becoming a finalist at Femina Miss India 2018, where she represented Jammu and Kashmir. Her pageant appearance led to modelling work before she later moved into acting. Samreen has featured in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and has also appeared in films including 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. Apart from films and web series, Samreen has also been seen in music videos with singers including Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa. She featured in songs such as Baawla and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha.

Addressing Social Media Judgement

Earlier this month, Samreen also addressed the constant judgement, assumptions and negativity surrounding her personal life and relationship. Addressing her relationship, she shared how fortunate she feels to have found someone she genuinely wishes she had met earlier, adding that their bond is something she does not owe anyone an explanation for. “The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you’re apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you’re doing it for fame. If you have standards, you’re selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you’re going to leave him anyway,” a part of her message read.

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh also took to his Instagram, stating, “proud of you baby. You are so strong. To all the people too concerned for what we should and what we shouldn’t do, please take a break. Live and let live. Make this world and internet a better place." "Spread love and let love find you. Be warm and kind. It will come back to you in ways you never expected. God has been so kind to bless me with someone who is so pure, understanding and full of love. To love and to be loved is the best feeling a human can experience and i hope you all get to experience that feeling sooner than later. To all our well-wishers thank you for the kindness and love,” he added. (ANI)

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