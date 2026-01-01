Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested two suspects, Deep and Vikas Thakur, who were allegedly plotting attacks against a Bollywood actor and a businessman. The accused were tracked down following investigations into a recent murder in Punjab.

Delhi Police Arrest Two Suspects Planning Attacks on Actor Businessmen

Two suspected shooters allegedly planning to target a Delhi-based businessman and a Bollywood A-list actor in "separate attacks" have been arrested by Delhi police, officials said. One of the arrested accused, identified as Deep alias Deepak Singh, had allegedly been hiding in Mumbai for nearly a month following the October 3 murder of social media influencer Mad Sandhu in Amritsar, Punjab.

The Special Cell arrested Deepak from Mumbai and Vikas Thakur alias Vicky from Delhi. According to the police investigation, Deepak was staying in a rented house in Mumbai’s Malad area and was receiving money for his daily expenses through QR codes. The police discovered that QR codes belonging to vegetable vendors, paan shops and restaurants were allegedly being used to transfer money to him. This arrangement helped accused Deepak manage his stay and daily expenses while evading arrest in Mumbai for nearly a month. He was also allegedly in contact with his foreign-based handlers through a private messaging application. The fugitive gangster had allegedly instructed him to keep changing his hideouts and remain underground.

The investigation further revealed that Deepak was allegedly kept in Mumbai to help carry out a planned attack on a prominent A-category Bollywood actor. According to police, the actor was on the gang’s target list over his alleged remarks against the Sikh community concerning the 1984 events. Another shooter was reportedly supposed to reach Mumbai to carry out the planned attack. Police also suspect that shooters involved in the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff had earlier conducted a recce of the residence of the same Bollywood actor. Further investigation is underway.