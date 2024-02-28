Arrest warrant issued for MP and actor Jaya Prada, court summons Police for March 06 appearance

Seven non-bailable warrants were obtained against Jaya Prada, but the police were unable to bring her to court.

A court in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, designated former MP and actor Jaya Prada as an 'absconder' on Tuesday in connection with two counts of election code violations, ordering the police to arrest her and bring her before the court on March 06, 2024. According to senior prosecution officer Amarnath Tiwari, two complaints were filed against the former Rampur MP at the Kemari and Swar police stations for allegedly breaking the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

What is Jaya Prada accused of?

In the 2019 elections, the actress stood as the BJP candidate in Rampur but was defeated by Azam Khan of the Samajwadi party. She was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rampur in 2004 and 2009, both times on Samajwadi Party tickets. The SP then evicted her. In these situations, the special MP-MLA court summoned the former MP multiple times but he did not appear.

Non-bailable warrants were obtained against her seven times, but the police were unable to bring her to court. He added that the police responded in court that Jaya Prada was fleeing arrest and that all of her known cell phone numbers had been disconnected.

Tiwari stated that Judge Shobhit Bansal took a harsh approach and proclaimed Jaya Prada an absconder. The Rampur Superintendent of Police was instructed to organize a squad led by a circle officer to arrest Jaya Prada and deliver her in court on March 6, the next hearing date.