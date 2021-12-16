  • Facebook
    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why

    Arjun Bijlani has created a name for himself with his telly soaps. The actor gave his views on why he feels that stars get disrespected in the TV industry. Read to know all details about the same.

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 7:00 AM IST
    Arjun Bijlani has created a name for himself with his famous TV shows. He has also done web shows. The actor feels that he is against the famous culture of drawing lines between mediums and giving the identity of stars based on the same. 

    During an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun said that he feels that actors should universally get respect, and there should not be any segregation between actors. He also said that the caste system as well as star system among actors is something that he would like to see change completely. The 32-year-old star has made a name for himself in the TV industry with shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin and State of Siege: 26/11. 

    He has also said that actors should be looked at as actors, not as TV actors, Punjabi actors, Bollywood actors. Everyone is doing their best. Instead, casting should be universal, where a TV actor can work in any film industry without any set notion about the place he comes from. There should be that flexibility in terms of who could do what. It should not be limited to any language or medium, because acting is above all of that.  Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestent Shweta Tiwari accuses filmmaker Rohit Shetty of 'favoritism'
     

    The popular star was last seen in an adventure reality show. He feels that makers understand that they look at the industry as a whole. He also feels that people won't like watching the same kind of content with the same kind of people. "They want to see different stuff and experiment. So you have to make things accordingly. Just like actors, the audience is also experimenting. And we need to keep it in mind while creating content", he further added. For the unversed, the actor has always had good relations with everyone in the TV industry and was never involved in any controversy. He was also late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour and close friend. Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani responds to 'fixed winner' claims, says cheating is impossible

