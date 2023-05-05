Arjit Singh to build hospital in Jangipur: Know how CM Mamata Banerjee will be helping him

The ‘Tum hi ho’ singer, Arijit Singh has embarked on the philanthropic work of building a hospital in Jangipur, situated in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The singer himself hails from Murshidabad’s Jiagunj. When this venture of Arijit’s came to the West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee’s attention, she fully supported him.

What did Mamata Banerjee do?

CM Mamata Banerjee discussed Arjit Singh’s efforts in building the hospital in Jangipur while on the topic of district health at the Malda and Murshidabad districts’ administrative meeting on Thursday.

"Arijit, the son of our soil, wants to do something for the village," Banerjee told the officials. He wishes to construct a hospital. I handed the documents over to the district administration. He wishes to construct a hospital at Jangipur, Murshidabad. I'll instruct the government to provide him all the help he needs."

She also urged Khalilur Rahman, the Jangipur-based Trinomool Congress MP, to aid Arijit Singh in his efforts. "If Arijit builds a hospital in Jangipur, MP Khalilur will be overjoyed," West Bengal CM remarked. So, I'd like to ask you to assist Arijit."

Arijit Singh as philanthropy

Arijit Singh is someone who has been involved in philanthropic and charity work for a long time. He founded Tatwamasi Foundation with the mission to empower the youth and children from the rural area by providing a platform that encompasses education, healthcare, sports and environmental initiatives. Singh’s aim is to give back the community what he has gained from it.

This soft-natured beloved singer’s building of the hospital at Jangipur should come as no shock to the people as it is known that Singh is grateful for what he has got and wants to give back to society however he can.