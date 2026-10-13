Arijit Singh's song 'Phir Se' from the spy thriller 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has been submitted for Grammy consideration. The singer thanked fans on Instagram for their support as the track enters the race for the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027.

Singer Arijit Singh has reacted to his song ‘Phir Se’ from ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ entering the Grammy consideration process in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category. The singer shared a post on his Instagram account thanking all his fans for their support.

The song is among the entries from the film’s soundtrack submitted for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards, scheduled to take place in 2027. In his post, The ‘Tum Hi Ho’ hitmaker wrote, “#PhirSe from DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration in the Best Song Written For Visual Media. Thank you for all the love. Link below for more details.”

Multiple Tracks from 'Dhurandhar' Soundtrack Submitted

The music of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been submitted for consideration in several categories by T-Series and B62 Studios. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DebUvwYIGl_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&exln=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ== Apart from ‘Phir Se’, ‘Aari Aari’, featuring Bombay Rockers, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Reble, Token and Sudhir Yaduvanshi, has been submitted in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The campaign also includes ‘Jaan Se Guzarte Hai’ and ‘Kanhaiyya’ in the Best Global Music Performance category. ‘Jaiye Sajana’, featuring Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj, has been submitted for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Other entries include ‘Destiny – Mann Atkeya’ in the Best Rap Performance category, ‘Vaari Jaavan’ for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and ‘Hum Pyaar Karne Wale’ for Best Remixed Recording.

About the Film and Grammy Process

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Danish Pandor.

The spy thriller’s soundtrack has received attention alongside the film’s box-office success. However, the songs have only been submitted for Grammy consideration, with the nominees for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards are yet to be announced. (ANI)