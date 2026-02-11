Ariana Grande humorously dismissed the idea of a traditional biopic, suggesting she'd prefer a 'tiny mouse with subtitles' to play her. The 'Wicked' actress also reflected on the Glinda role as a major chapter closing in her career.

A Biopic Starring a Mouse

Singer and actress Ariana Grande has shared a humorous take on the idea of a biopic about her life, saying she would only be interested if a "tiny mouse" played her on screen, according to E! News.

Speaking to Backstage in a video posted on Instagram, the 32-year-old Wicked star dismissed the idea of a traditional biographical film about her life and career, according to E! News. While joking that such a movie should be titled "Scrap This and Don't Watch It," Grande suggested a more imaginative alternative.

"A tiny mouse with subtitles the whole time," she said. "I would like that, actually." Elaborating on her playful concept, the "7 Rings" singer added, "It would be a tiny, beautiful short film with mice reenacting my whole life with little, tiny subtitles at the bottom. That's the only version of it that I'm interested in," according to E! News.

Reflecting on 'Wicked' and Pop Stardom

Though she is not keen on a biopic at present, Grande reflected on a major chapter of her career coming to a close following her role as Glinda in Wicked. "It feels like a beautiful time to put it in a beautiful book on the shelf next to the other L. Frank Baum books that I collect," she said. "It does feel like the right time to turn the page and to thankfully and proudly, gratefully let go."

Grande noted that before Wicked, she had not acted in nearly a decade, as her pop music career had taken centre stage. "My pop music career, which I am so endlessly grateful for, had taken on a life of its own, a life that I don't know I could have predicted or planned for," she said, according to E! News.

Overcoming Pop Star Persona for Glinda

The former Nickelodeon star explained that being widely known as a pop singer made landing the role of Glinda more challenging. "I had to do a lot of deconstructing to convince a lot of people that I could disappear into her," she said.

Looking back, Grande expressed gratitude and wonder at the journey. "I know I did the work so that they could," she said of audiences embracing her performance, "but I still feel as curious and inspired as...the first day I got here," according to E! News. (ANI)