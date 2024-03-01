Justin Bieber turns 30: 'Sorry' to 'Baby', 5 best songs of the Canadian singer

As Justin Bieber turns a year older, let us have a look at his numerous hit songs throughout his career.

On March 01, Canadian singer Justin Bieber will be celebrating his 30th birthday and on this day, let us have a look at his numerous hit songs throughout his career. Here are five of his most popular and widely acclaimed songs.

'Sorry'

Released in 2015 as part of his album 'Purpose', 'Sorry' became an instant hit worldwide. It's a catchy pop song with a blend of tropical house and dancehall influences. The song topped the charts in multiple countries and received critical acclaim for its infectious beat and memorable chorus.

'Love Yourself'

Also from his 'Purpose' album, 'Love Yourself' is a heartfelt acoustic ballad co-written with Ed Sheeran. The song showcases Bieber's mature sound and introspective lyrics. It topped charts in several countries and earned praise for its emotional depth and stripped-down production.

'What Do You Mean?'

Released in 2015 as the lead single from the 'Purpose' album, 'What Do You Mean?' is an upbeat pop track with elements of tropical house. The song topped the charts in multiple countries and was praised for its catchy melody and Bieber's smooth vocals.

'Baby'

One of Bieber's breakthrough hits, 'Baby' was released in 2010 as the lead single from his debut album 'My World 2.0.' Featuring Ludacris, the song is a catchy pop-R&B track that appeals to a wide audience. "Baby" became one of the best-selling digital singles of all time and played a significant role in establishing Bieber as a global superstar.

'Despacito' (Remix)

While 'Despacito' is technically a Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee song, the remix featuring Justin Bieber became a global phenomenon in 2017. Bieber's addition to the song helped propel it to the top of charts worldwide, making it one of the most-streamed and best-selling singles of all time. The remix introduced Bieber to a new audience and further solidified his status as a pop icon.

These songs represent some of Justin Bieber's most iconic and successful tracks, showcasing his versatility as an artist and his ability to deliver chart-topping hits across various genres.