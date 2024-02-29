Rocking star Yash spends quality time with family at farmhouse; See PICS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Sandalwood star Yash, amidst his busy schedule shooting "TOXIC," prioritizes family time at their farmhouse, joined by wife Radhika Pandit, kids, and grandparents. Fans rejoice to see them bond and cherish moments together, emphasizing Yash's grounded nature despite his stardom.

    The Rocking star Yash's family enjoyed spending time at the farmhouse. Fans were happy to Yash's family spending time together at the farmhouse.

    Sandalwood Rocking star Yash is currently busy with the shooting schedule of his film, "TOXIC". Despite being busy, he never forgets to spend quality time with his family. 

    Despite his busy schedule, Yash never forgets to give time to his family. He spent time at the farmhouse with Radhika Pandit, Ayra, Yatharv, and the grandparents, feeding milk to the calves.

    Radhika wrote, "On a bonus day like today when time defies the usual, leap to do something extraordinary you've always dreamed of."

    "If you get an extra day, it's an extra blessing. Make every moment count," said Radhika Pandit, regarding their recent visit to the farmhouse.

    Despite being a big star, Yash has not forgotten his roots. They spend their leisure time at the village farmhouse..

