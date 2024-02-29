Rocking star Yash spends quality time with family at farmhouse; See PICS

Sandalwood star Yash, amidst his busy schedule shooting "TOXIC," prioritizes family time at their farmhouse, joined by wife Radhika Pandit, kids, and grandparents. Fans rejoice to see them bond and cherish moments together, emphasizing Yash's grounded nature despite his stardom.

Radhika wrote, "On a bonus day like today when time defies the usual, leap to do something extraordinary you've always dreamed of."

"If you get an extra day, it's an extra blessing. Make every moment count," said Radhika Pandit, regarding their recent visit to the farmhouse.

Despite being a big star, Yash has not forgotten his roots. They spend their leisure time at the village farmhouse..