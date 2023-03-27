Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Are Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur about to 'make it official' soon? Know the details

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been spotted together on many public occasions fueling their dating and relationship rumours. Read to know more.

    Are Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur about to 'make it official' soon? Know the details vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are getting linked for quite some time now. The rumored 'couple' and lovebirds in the Bollywood industry made headlines after they walked the ramp together. Ananya and Aditya were also spotted sitting together at a fashion event, sparking their apparent dating rumours.

    Now, an insider claims that the speculations and ongoing media rumors might be true. Aditya and Ananya are into each other. Read on to know what spicy scoop has insider revealed about their relationship.

    For those unaware, Aditya accompanied Ananya to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. They were even spotted partying at renowned celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash. Irrespective of their relationship status right now, one has to say that they make a pretty and captivating couple.

    An insider in his quote to a leading bollywood entertainment portal revealed, "Ananya and Aditya are very much in love, and the families are like, if it’s serious, take it to another level, but they are taking it slow and are in no rush. This is a beautiful feeling, and they have developed strong feelings for each other. In fact, they might soon go on a vacation and have the time the relationship needs and even the families are okay, as at last, they want their happiness. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might leave you, surprised by making it official very soon."

    The source also adds, "Ananya and Aditya are now more focused on their careers, and they are happy that they are in a good space and have a mutual liking for each other. It is the first time you will see Aditya making appearances at events with any Bollywood diva without working in a film together. And this only shows that he is serious about her. Aditya and Ananya are just too cute together, and their bond is very admirable."

