Archies song 'In Raahon Mein' OUT: Arijit Singh's soulful voice and poetic lyrics celebrate life in new track

The latest song from the movie "The Archies," titled "In Raahon Mein," has been revealed, featuring the vocals of Arijit Singh. The movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in their debut roles.

The much-anticipated movie, "The Archies," is creating a buzz among fans as its release date approaches. The film features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Excitement is at an all-time high, especially after the recent release of a captivating song titled "In Raahon Mein," sung by the talented Arijit Singh.

On the special Tuesday of November 21, the creators of "The Archies" pleasantly surprised fans by unveiling the audio of a new song from the movie's soundtrack. The song, also called "In Raahon Mein," is a musical masterpiece crafted by the collaborative genius of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, featuring the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and adorned with poetic lyrics by the renowned Javed Akhtar.

This track is noteworthy for its enchanting chorus, seamlessly blending with Arijit Singh's soothing voice. With lyrics that goes like "Naye Naye se rang hain jo pal pal mein, to zindagi hai ek anokhi hal-chal mei... aao na... inn rahon mein," it's a perfect musical companion for journeys or a joyful celebration of life's precious moments with loved ones.

The Archies is all set for a Netflix release on 7th December 2023. Directed by Zoya Akhtar the film is based on renowned "Archies" comics. Previously, tracks titled "Sunoh", and "Va Va Vroom" were unveiled.

ALSO READ: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between leads