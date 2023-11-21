Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Archies song 'In Raahon Mein' OUT: Arijit Singh's soulful voice and poetic lyrics celebrate life in new track

    The latest song from the movie "The Archies," titled "In Raahon Mein," has been revealed, featuring the vocals of Arijit Singh. The movie stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor in their debut roles.

    Archies song 'In Raahon Mein' OUT: Arijit Singh's soulful voice and poetic lyrics celebrate life in new track SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    The much-anticipated movie, "The Archies," is creating a buzz among fans as its release date approaches. The film features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. Excitement is at an all-time high, especially after the recent release of a captivating song titled "In Raahon Mein," sung by the talented Arijit Singh.

    On the special Tuesday of November 21, the creators of "The Archies" pleasantly surprised fans by unveiling the audio of a new song from the movie's soundtrack. The song, also called "In Raahon Mein," is a musical masterpiece crafted by the collaborative genius of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, featuring the soulful vocals of Arijit Singh and adorned with poetic lyrics by the renowned Javed Akhtar.

    This track is noteworthy for its enchanting chorus, seamlessly blending with Arijit Singh's soothing voice. With lyrics that goes like "Naye Naye se rang hain jo pal pal mein, to zindagi hai ek  anokhi hal-chal mei... aao na... inn rahon mein," it's a perfect musical companion for journeys or a joyful celebration of life's precious moments with loved ones.

    The Archies is all set for a Netflix release on 7th December 2023. Directed by Zoya Akhtar the film is based on renowned "Archies" comics. Previously, tracks titled "Sunoh", and "Va Va Vroom" were unveiled.

    ALSO READ: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between leads

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more ATG

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

    Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between main characters RBA

    Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer shows Arthur Curry's family dynamics, deadly face-off between leads

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read) RKK

    Shakira charged for tax fraud scandal, asked to pay $8 million fine (Read)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets trolled for 'capitalising' about Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Munawar

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns vkp

    Bengaluru Traffic can't stop Jonty Rhodes: Cricket legend relishes Mysore Masala Dosa and Mangalore buns

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 2025 to begin this week for Nursery KG Class 1 Check out important dates point system more gcw

    Delhi Nursery Admission 2024-2025 to begin this week; Check out important dates, point system & more

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more ATG

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli? osf

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli?

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon