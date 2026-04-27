Archana Puran Singh's son, Aayushmaan Sethi, lost Rs 87,000 in an online credit card fraud. His family reacted to the online fraud after he attempted to call support and dispute the payment.

Aayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, recently lost Rs 87,000 in an online credit card fraud. The story was reported in a recent vlog by his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi, titled Aary Vlogs, in which Aayushmaan received a message about a payment from his PlayStation account, which surprised the family.

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How Archana Puran Singh's kid fell prey to a credit card fraud.

The experience also evoked recollections of a previous encounter. Aaryamann recalled, "When we were doing recce for my song Choti Baatein, Aayushmaan received a message saying that around 80,000 had been debited from his PlayStation account, which he never received back."" However, Aayushmaan said that the most recent case was unique.

Aayushmaan explained what happened, saying, "Someone took money from my credit card without my permission." They offered seven-day trials and promised to charge after the seventh day. However, they charged me for the full year in one go... without my authorisation."

Aayushmaan's father interrupted the conversation and commented, "You are always in a rush." Aayushmaan responded, "I wasn't in a hurry. "And I was doing your job." He then said, "You're not dealing with this. I'm coping with this. Nobody has any experience here, so I'll fix it myself," accepting responsibility for the situation.

Aaryamann Sethi laughs while his brother Aayushmaan handles fraud.

During the video, Aaryamann informed Parmeet, "Papa, your kid has grown into a man. He's been cheated." Later, Aaryamann's actor-fiance, Yogita Bihani, was spotted checking on him and asking, "Are you crying?" He replied with a stern "No!"

Soon after, Aayushmaan was spotted playing video games, causing Aaryamann to exclaim, "You just lost 87,000 and you're sitting here playing games?" Aayushmaan said, "I have no choice. They stated it would take them 48 hours to answer.

Was the fraud related to a free trial offer?

Aayushmaan also stated that he couldn't remember the name of the website involved. "I do not know. I can't recall the name right now," he said, before adding, "It's not a nefarious website. I'm using it; it's good and beneficial. But they confused me about the seven-day free trial. First, they removed a $0 transaction, which I accepted; then, after an hour, they took away Rs 87,000 without my permission."

He then stated that he had been unable to contact customer service, saying, "They are making me speak to the AI only," which had the family in stitches. Parmeet recommended another means to contact the organization, adding, "They should include an email address to reach their assistance center. Aayushmaan said, "You can do that at least."

During the conversation, Aayushmaan said, "I have faced a similar fraud about a year ago." Reacting to this, Yogita jokingly said, "That means you are a regular customer for people who do fraud." Aayushmaan in his clarification said, "That one was not under my control, so I got the money back."

Toward the end of the video, Parmeet stated that this scenario was unique, telling him, "That is not the case. You hit the button, giving them permission to deduct the money. The video showed the family's responses as Aayushmaan attempted to cope with the purported unauthorised charge while waiting for a response.

Archana Puran Singh last appeared in Toaster, a Netflix comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. She is also seen in the Netflix comedy series The Great Indian Kapil Show.