The first promotional video for 'Arasan', directed by Vetri Maaran and starring Silambarasan TR, has been unveiled. Spanning five minutes, the promo offers a glimpse into the gritty world inspired by Vetri Maaran’s 2018 film 'Vada Chennai'. Silambarasan appears in a dual role, portraying both a young man with a distinctive style and an older version with greying hair, showcasing the different phases of his character’s life.

The Promo

The promo focuses on the older version of Silambarasan’s character as he faces a trial in court, accused of three murders. In one notable moment, the character interacts with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who appears as himself, and requests that a movie be made about his life, suggesting that Dhanush should play the lead role. This sequence blurs the line between fiction and reality, adding an intriguing meta-layer to the story.

The video ends with the tagline, "An untold tale from the world of Vada Chennai," emphasizing the film’s connection to Vetri Maaran’s earlier work and hinting at a deeper exploration of the universe and its characters.

The music for 'Arasan' is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Vetri Maaran, who had previously worked with composers Santhosh Narayanan and GV Prakash. The theme track, released on Anirudh’s birthday, has garnered attention for its unique sound. Silambarasan expressed admiration for Anirudh’s work on social media, extending birthday wishes and acknowledging the composer’s contribution to the film.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the V Creations banner, 'Arasan' brings together a notable team in Tamil cinema. The film also represents the first direct collaboration between Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan TR. Interestingly, Silambarasan had originally been considered for the lead role in 'Vada Chennai', which ultimately went to Dhanush, who portrayed a carrom player rising to become a leader within his fishing community.