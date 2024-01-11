AR Rahman reveals his mother's advice on overcoming suicidal thoughts, 'Live for others rather than yourself'

AR Rahman is one of the most renowned singers in the music industry and his songs range from peaceful serenades to heartfelt ballads and joyful choruses. He has not only mastered but also ruled the music world like no other. However, his life has not always been bright. He recently spoke to students from the Oxford Union debate organization about his experience with suicidal thoughts.

AR Rahman on suicidal thoughts

He said, "When I was younger and had suicidal ideas, my mother used to tell me, 'When you live for others, you won't have these feelings. That's one of the most beautiful pieces of advice I received from my mother. When you live for others rather than yourself, your life has significance. I took that very seriously; whether you're composing for someone, writing for something, purchasing food for someone who cannot afford it, or simply smiling at someone, these are the things that keep us going. We also have limited understanding regarding our future."

He further said that he believes there could be something spectacular waiting for you and if you have all of these things, including hope, that is what keeps me going. He stated that sometimes he feels like he has done everything like he is stuck in a never-ending cycle, and then you realize there's a bigger role for you.

"We all experience dark periods. One thing is certain: this is a small journey around the globe. We were born, and we are going to leave. We do not intend to stay here indefinitely. We don't know where we're headed. "It depends on each person's imagination and beliefs," he subsequently added, explaining why he no longer talks about spirituality as much.