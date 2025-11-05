AR Rahman has launched 'Rooh-e-Noor,' a new all-women band led by his daughter, Katija Rahman. The six-member vocal ensemble, meaning 'Soul of Light,' will make its world premiere at the Tanweer Festival in Sharjah on November 21st.

Music maestro AR Rahman has launched Rooh-e-Noor, an all-women band. The band has been formed under the leadership of AR Rahman's daughter Katija Rahman.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meet Rooh-e-Noor: The Six-Member Ensemble

As per a press note, Rooh-e-Noor is a six-member all-women vocal ensemble launched under Rahman's KM Musiq audio label, with Kannika Urs helming the project as Project Head. The ensemble comprising of musicians Pooja Tiwari, Sana Aziz, Shaoni, Khatija Rahman, Amina Rafiq, and Shifa Ruby, Rooh-e-Noor (meaning "Soul of Light") embodies the transformative power of women's voices to heal, inspire, and uplift. Also part of the bands production team include, Vocal Trainers Pooja Tiwari and Shaoni, Amina Rafiq and Shifa Ruby leading the music supervision and music production by Sana Aziz, Sarthak Kalyani and Nakul Abhyankar.

AR Rahman on the 'Soul of Light'

Speaking about the ensemble, A.R. Rahman shared, "Rooh-e-Noor isn't just a band, it's a light that connects hearts. Each of these women carries the confidence of modern artistry. Their collective voice is pure, powerful, rooted, and futuristic."

World Premiere and Mission

The all-women band is set to make their World Premiere debut at the Tanweer Festival on November 21st in Sharjah. Rooh-e-Noor aspires to "uplift hearts and inspire a new generation of women artists to take centre stage, shining through music that celebrates empowerment and unity."