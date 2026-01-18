Music legend AR Rahman has addressed the controversy surrounding his “communal thing” remark, clarifying that his words were misunderstood. Emphasising unity, the composer stated that he feels “blessed to be Indian” and proud of country’s diversity.

The comment made by award-winning composer Rahman regarding his recent controversial "communal thing" remark, which has now become a storm over the cyberspace, has finally been addressed by him. The mixed responses among the users of social media prompted the music maestro to clear his track and intentions.

"I Feel Blessed to be an Indian," According to A.R. Rahman

AR Rahman broke his silence and said he felt "blessed to be an Indian" and was proud that the country had a cultural diversity. According to him, this earlier statement was misconstrued and did not create any intention of division, as he emphasised that this was 'meant to highlight unity and not controversy.

The controversy erupted when Rahman was quoted at a public forum, with speculations that his comments were of a sensitive nature. The tapes and transcripts of that interaction instantly filled the public space, followed by a rainstorm of interpretations and responses. Some comments were disparaging, while some asked others to hold their horses before reaching conclusions.

AR Rahman took to his social media accounts and said, ‘’Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space which always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.''

Fans Support Industry

Following Rahman's clarification, a number of fans and film industry members came forward to support him. Many praised him for India's popular music, coupled with his eternal beacon of optimism and inclusion. Social media platforms lit up with more arguments, where many gave a clear thumbs' up for Rahman's clarification and called for muted discussion.

In his reply, AR Rahman reiterated the sense of peaceful cohabitation and mutual respect according to him. His argument rested on the ground that diversity was India's strength that India laid claim to as a value unity shared by their cultures. At the same time, Rahman also encouraged people to celebrate creativity and unity rather than misunderstanding statements taken out of context.