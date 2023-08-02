Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

    Amazon Prime Video announced 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind,' a four-part docuseries on the global music sensation Amritpal Singh Dhillon's extraordinary journey from a small village in Punjab to international stardom. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    A four-part docuseries about the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, named ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ has been announced by Amazon Prime Video. The docuseries will delve into the remarkable journey of the self-made global superstar AP Dhillon. It will show how the singer went from Gurdaspur, a small village in the Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, and become a renowned global music sensation. The docuseries will premiere on August 18 across 240+ countries and territories.

    The four-part docuseries will be led by director Jay Ahmed. Through personal accounts and interviews with AP Dhillon's family and friends, viewers will be able to gain an authentic insight into Dhillon's motivations, challenges, and triumphs. Viewers will see his world on and off the stage, as he embarks on a remarkable global expedition, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

    ALSO READ: Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know

    Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video said, "Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing."

    The docuseries is being produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records. Amy Foster, executive producer, PASSION Pictures said, "AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is a unique series with unprecedented access that dives into the making of the music, the challenge of putting on a tour, and the heart of the man himself." While, Erik Barmack, executive producer, Wild Sheep Content said, "The story and the trajectory of AP Dhillon’s success is nothing short of remarkable. He is an enigma and his music has struck a chord among audiences world over. AP Dhillon and the entire team at Run-Up Records have redefined Punjabi music and put it on the global map like never before."

    ALSO READ: Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, but with THIS Bizarre Reason

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted adc

    Deepika Padukone reveals secrets about her marriage with Ranveer Singh; This is how her parents reacted

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, with this bizarre reason MSW

    Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, but with THIS Bizarre Reason

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know ADC

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film ATG

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film

    Recent Stories

    Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles snt eai

    Craving achaar? Relish these 7 tangy and spicy popular Indian pickles

    Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb-5 Mughal architecture of Pakistan ATG

    Lahore Fort to Jahangir's tomb-5 Mughal architecture of Pakistan

    Tired of your Laptop Fan noise? Try these 7 hacks LMA

    Tired of your Laptop Fan noise? Try these 7 hacks

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Police collect Rs 68500 in fine on Day 1 of ban on two-wheelers and autos vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Police collect Rs 68500 in fine on Day 1 of ban on two-wheelers and autos

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India CONFIRMED Check specifications price other details gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date in India CONFIRMED! Check specifications, price & other details

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon