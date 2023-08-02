AP Dhillon Docuseries: Will trace the global star's journey from Punjab to Canada, offer genuine insights

A four-part docuseries about the life of Amritpal Singh Dhillon, named ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ has been announced by Amazon Prime Video. The docuseries will delve into the remarkable journey of the self-made global superstar AP Dhillon. It will show how the singer went from Gurdaspur, a small village in the Punjab, to the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, and become a renowned global music sensation. The docuseries will premiere on August 18 across 240+ countries and territories.

The four-part docuseries will be led by director Jay Ahmed. Through personal accounts and interviews with AP Dhillon's family and friends, viewers will be able to gain an authentic insight into Dhillon's motivations, challenges, and triumphs. Viewers will see his world on and off the stage, as he embarks on a remarkable global expedition, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video said, "Stories of triumph and success will always find resonance among viewers, and AP Dhillon’s journey to self-made superstardom is one that is intriguing and inspiring. AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is the first ever docuseries to dive into the dynamic world of Punjabi hip-hop and explore the origins of one the most prominent faces of the musical zeitgeist we’re currently witnessing."

The docuseries is being produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records. Amy Foster, executive producer, PASSION Pictures said, "AP Dhillon: First of a Kind is a unique series with unprecedented access that dives into the making of the music, the challenge of putting on a tour, and the heart of the man himself." While, Erik Barmack, executive producer, Wild Sheep Content said, "The story and the trajectory of AP Dhillon’s success is nothing short of remarkable. He is an enigma and his music has struck a chord among audiences world over. AP Dhillon and the entire team at Run-Up Records have redefined Punjabi music and put it on the global map like never before."

