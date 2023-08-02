Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know

    Possible confirmation of Jennifer Hudson's relationship with American rapper Common. When asked about the rapper, the actress gave the reporter the following response.


     

    Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Jennifer Hudson has been avoiding the media and paparazzi regarding her romance with rapper Common for the past six months. The internet was persuaded that the two were dating when the photos from their weekend trip to London were released. However, when questioned about it by the media, neither the celebrity nor the American rapper responded. However, it appears that Hudson is finally prepared to accept this connection. The composer might have revealed something during her most recent interview with TMZ. 

    ALSO READ: Who was Nitin Desai? Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar's Art Director dies by suicide at ND Studio

    This Thursday, the TMZ reporter was eager to approach the American songwriter as she was leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hill and inquired about her thoughts on Common, an American rapper. Hudson was congratulated by the reporter, who said they would make a lovely couple. Jennifer gave her thanks in response. When asked whether the two would be working together soon, Hudson declined to answer. But by the time her exchange with the reporter was over, she had admitted that Common "is a beautiful man." For her followers, this was sufficient proof that she had approved of all romance rumours.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud)

    Fans do not appear to be in favour of the relationship, as evidenced by the viral success of the video. This explains the sequence of occurrences involving Tiffany Haddish and Common. The comedian only recently revealed the specifics of her separation with Common in July 2023. The actress said in an interview with The Washington Post that her breakup with Common was "mutual" and that he did it over the phone. Following these new developments, Jennifer Hudson's admirers seemed alarmed. One of the followers made a sarcastic meme request for Jennifer, saying, "Don't Do It." However, it appears that the actress is fixated on her choice of a partner. In fact, it is clear from the two's most recent images that they are a happy couple. 

    ALSO READ: Jaadoo in back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film ATG

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film

    Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film vma

    Dream Girl 2: 7 reasons to watch Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky comedy film

    Who was Nitin Desai? Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar's Art Director dies by suicide at ND Studio RBA

    Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar's Art Director dies by suicide at ND Studio

    Jaadoo in back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details RBA

    Jaadoo is back: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan to re-release 'Koi Mil Gaya' on August 4; read details

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt telling Manisha Rani 'Main Toh Tumhara Hi Hu' goes VIRAL

    7 natural Home remedies for Tooth decay LMA

    7 natural Home remedies for Tooth decay

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty' AJR

    Gurugram mob attack: Cleric killed after refusing to leave mosque citing 'duty'

    Kushi Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film ATG

    Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to spark magic in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF 59 Aug 02 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF 59 Aug 02 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prizes

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon