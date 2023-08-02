Did Jennifer Hudson just confirm dating rumors with Common? Here's what we know

Jennifer Hudson has been avoiding the media and paparazzi regarding her romance with rapper Common for the past six months. The internet was persuaded that the two were dating when the photos from their weekend trip to London were released. However, when questioned about it by the media, neither the celebrity nor the American rapper responded. However, it appears that Hudson is finally prepared to accept this connection. The composer might have revealed something during her most recent interview with TMZ.

This Thursday, the TMZ reporter was eager to approach the American songwriter as she was leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hill and inquired about her thoughts on Common, an American rapper. Hudson was congratulated by the reporter, who said they would make a lovely couple. Jennifer gave her thanks in response. When asked whether the two would be working together soon, Hudson declined to answer. But by the time her exchange with the reporter was over, she had admitted that Common "is a beautiful man." For her followers, this was sufficient proof that she had approved of all romance rumours.

Fans do not appear to be in favour of the relationship, as evidenced by the viral success of the video. This explains the sequence of occurrences involving Tiffany Haddish and Common. The comedian only recently revealed the specifics of her separation with Common in July 2023. The actress said in an interview with The Washington Post that her breakup with Common was "mutual" and that he did it over the phone. Following these new developments, Jennifer Hudson's admirers seemed alarmed. One of the followers made a sarcastic meme request for Jennifer, saying, "Don't Do It." However, it appears that the actress is fixated on her choice of a partner. In fact, it is clear from the two's most recent images that they are a happy couple.

