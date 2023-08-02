Imran Khan to make a comeback on the silver screen, but with THIS Bizarre Reason

Imran Khan, who debuted in 2008 with the romantic comedy 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' opposite Genelia D'Souza, experienced both success and failure in his film career. After his last release, 'Katti Batti' in 2015, he took a sabbatical from acting. Recently, he hinted at a potential comeback in a unique manner, generating considerable curiosity among fans and the internet community. He stated a bizarre condition under which he will make a comeback to the silver screen.

Imran Khan hints at coming back to movies

Under the comment section of veteran actress Zeenat Aman's new Instagram post, a fan requested Imran Khan to make a comeback to movies. which sparked curiosity and excitement among other fans of Imran Khan. The person wrote, “Zeenat ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega (Even Zeenat ji made a comeback, don’t know when my Imran Khan will do so).” Imran noticed this comment and replied that he had a certain condition to heed her request. He said, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I'll make it happen (shake hands emoji).”

See here:

Fan responses to Imran Khan

Fans flooded the comments section, urging Imran Khan to return to the movies. Imran's reply received an overwhelming response, garnering 1,13,648 likes already, and followers eagerly showed their support for his potential comeback. One fan said, “Not me searching for Aditi’s comment to like Imran’s reply,” while another wrote, “We all are gathered here for 1 reason.” A person requested, “@imrankhan you are my favorite actor EVER please do a COMEBACK,” and another one expressed, “Loved the unity for @imrankhan's comeback wink wink.”

More about Imran Khan

Imran Khan's entry into Bollywood was backed by his uncle, Aamir Khan, who produced his debut film "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na." The film's success catapulted him to fame, and he became known for his charming chemistry with Genelia D'Souza and his chocolate boy image. Imran continued his successful streak with romantic comedies like "I Hate Luv Storys" with Sonam Kapoor, "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan" alongside Katrina Kaif, and "Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu" opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, all of which were box office hits.

One of Imran's standout performances came in the comedy-action film "Delhi Belly," directed by Abhinay Deo, where he received immense critical acclaim for his acting skills. Despite these successes, Imran faced a series of flops in subsequent films, leading him to take a sabbatical from acting. However, his fans' recent demand for his comeback may reignite his passion for the silver screen and bring him back to the spotlight.

