Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding anniversary: Here's how their ₹34 crore plush home looks

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding anniversary is tomorrow. Ahead of the same, check out photos and other details related to their luxurious apartment in Mumbai right here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest, famous and most stylish pairs of the entertainment industry. They both are famous in the sports and entertainment section and know to love and respect each other immensely. The pair, who is successful in their respective professions, have built a very strong portfolio that includes having an apartment in Mumbai, and a bungalow in Delhi along with a farmhouse in Alibaug. Today, we bring to you details about their multi-crore Mumbai home.

Reportedly, Virat-Anushka's home is located on the 35th floor in Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973 in the plush location of Worli, Mumbai. As per reports, the cost of the house is Rs 34 crore. They often share glimpses of their house on social media.

Their luxurious apartment has four bedrooms with a private terrace, garden area, and a small gym. The interiors of their home have been done aesthetically and looks grand in every frame. The space of their home sprawls across 7,171 square feet. The best part of their home is the uninterrupted view of the majestic Arabian Sea and a bird's-eye-view of the city of dreams, Mumbai.

A few days back Anushka had posted the photo of a gift she had received from husband Virat Kohli's elder sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. She was seen posting the picture of earrings given by her sister-in-law. The photos showed that she had worn a stunning pair of earrings which were in green and white colour. She had written a caption that read, "These are beautiful Bhawna Kohli Dhingra. Wishing you the bestest for Abane House of Artistry." To talk about Virat and Anushka they have always refrained from showing Vamika's face to the media. They have been very protective about their child and related to photos being leaked online.


