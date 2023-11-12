Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli appears for Team India Diwali bash; apparent 'baby bump' spotted [WATCH]

    Anushka Sharma, with a noticeable baby bump, attended Team India's Diwali celebration in Bengaluru with Virat Kohli. The couple, stylishly dressed, sparked speculation about a second child. While they haven't addressed rumors, a viral video strongly suggests they are gearing up for another addition to their family

    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    Anushka Sharma was recently spotted with a prominent baby bump as she joined husband Virat Kohli at Team India's Diwali celebration in Bengaluru. The festive event, held at the team hotel, saw Indian cricket players in traditional attire, radiating elegance with vibrant outfits. Captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, added to the joyous atmosphere.

    Former skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attended the celebration, showcasing their impeccable style in ethnic ensembles. In a video that swiftly went viral, Anushka was visibly sporting a baby bump, sparking speculation and excitement among fans about a potential second child for the couple.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a grand entrance at Team India's Diwali party on November 11, adding glamour to the event. Anushka embraced a minimalist look, elegantly dressed in a striking purple kurta set with a dupatta, while Virat exuded traditional charm in his stylish green ensemble. The couple's arrival, captured in a viral video, featured the cricketer graciously acknowledging cheering fans. Anushka's subtle baby bump became a noteworthy element that caught everyone's attention.

    Despite the rumors surrounding their second pregnancy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have not officially addressed the speculation. However, the viral video strongly implies that the couple is preparing to welcome their second child soon.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 9:04 AM IST
