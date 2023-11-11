Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pictures with husband Raghav Chadda on his birthday, calls him 'best gift'

    Today, Parineeti Chopra's husband and politician Raghav Chadha turned a year older and his wife shared a series of unseen pictures to wish him on this day.

    Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pictures with husband Raghav Chadha on his birthday, calls him 'best gift' RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    On Saturday, November 11, Parineeti Chopra celebrated her husband Raghav Chadha's birthday and she headed to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her hubby. Parineeti was seen cuddling Raghav in a few images and another photo showed the couple watching a cricket match in a stadium. In other photos, the two were all grins as they smiled for the cameras. 

    The post

    Sharing the post she wrote, "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back.."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Raghav-Parineeti 

    It is Raghav Chadha's first birthday after marrying Parineeti Chopra. The couple tied the knot on September 24 of this year and their pre-wedding festivities began in Delhi with a cricket match, followed by a Sufi night and Ardaas ritual. The couple then went to Udaipur for their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies and exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of their family members and friends. 

    Professional front

    Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the film 'Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be released on Netflix in 2024. She will also be part of Anurag Basu's 'Life in a Metro 2' with Rajkumar Rao.

    Raghav Chadha is an Aam Aadmi Party politician and Rajya Sabha's youngest member from Punjab, India. He was the previous Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and a Delhi Assembly Member from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency until 2022.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Ranbir Kapoor had foreseen Imran Khan's exit from Bollywood in viral clip from Koffee With Karan - WATCH vma

    When Ranbir Kapoor had foreseen Imran Khan's exit from Bollywood in viral clip from Koffee With Karan - WATCH

    Bigg Boss 17: Actress Neelu Kohli commends Rinku Dhawan's performance; says this about her SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Actress Neelu Kohli commends Rinku Dhawan's performance; says this about her

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's smooth dance rehearsal for 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' is unmissable - WATCH vma

    Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's smooth dance rehearsal for 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' is unmissable - WATCH

    Diwali 2023: Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan share glimpse from their celebration RKK

    Diwali 2023: Karan Johar, Soha Ali Khan share glimpse from their celebration

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur papped on 'romantic long drive' in viral video - WATCH vma

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur papped on 'romantic long drive' in viral video - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    When Ranbir Kapoor had foreseen Imran Khan's exit from Bollywood in viral clip from Koffee With Karan - WATCH vma

    When Ranbir Kapoor had foreseen Imran Khan's exit from Bollywood in viral clip from Koffee With Karan - WATCH

    Polygamy ban, live-in relationship registration in Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code draft rules AJR

    Polygamy ban, live-in relationship registration in Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code draft rules

    Bigg Boss 17: Actress Neelu Kohli commends Rinku Dhawan's performance; says this about her SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Actress Neelu Kohli commends Rinku Dhawan's performance; says this about her

    Diwali 2023: State-wise rules for bursting firecrackers amid environmental concerns snt

    Diwali 2023: State-wise rules for bursting firecrackers amid environmental concerns

    Tragedy strikes Delhi: 21-year-old dies in explosion while making firecrackers at home AJR

    Tragedy strikes Delhi: 21-year-old dies in explosion while making firecrackers at home

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon