Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pictures with husband Raghav Chadda on his birthday, calls him 'best gift'

Today, Parineeti Chopra's husband and politician Raghav Chadha turned a year older and his wife shared a series of unseen pictures to wish him on this day.

On Saturday, November 11, Parineeti Chopra celebrated her husband Raghav Chadha's birthday and she headed to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her hubby. Parineeti was seen cuddling Raghav in a few images and another photo showed the couple watching a cricket match in a stadium. In other photos, the two were all grins as they smiled for the cameras.

Sharing the post she wrote, "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back.."

It is Raghav Chadha's first birthday after marrying Parineeti Chopra. The couple tied the knot on September 24 of this year and their pre-wedding festivities began in Delhi with a cricket match, followed by a Sufi night and Ardaas ritual. The couple then went to Udaipur for their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies and exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of their family members and friends.

Professional front

Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the film 'Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will be released on Netflix in 2024. She will also be part of Anurag Basu's 'Life in a Metro 2' with Rajkumar Rao.

Raghav Chadha is an Aam Aadmi Party politician and Rajya Sabha's youngest member from Punjab, India. He was the previous Vice Chairman of the Delhi Jal Board and a Delhi Assembly Member from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency until 2022.