Actress Anushka Sen is set to make her debut in the music industry with the song 'Chameleon'. It is set to release on November 18. The pop track pairs Sen's vocal debut with the production expertise of Ken Lewis, a two-time Grammy Award winner and eight-time nominee whose credits include work with Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West.

Anushka Sen on her Debut

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sen shared her love for music. She called it "new beginnings and new journey." She wrote, "MY FIRST SONG CHAMELEON OUT ON 18TH NOVEMBER ON ALL PLATFORMS New beginnings. New journey. I have always had a deep love for Music. You guys have been a major part of my life and career, supported me and given me so much love."

She continued, "This new chapter is very special and personal to me. Eternally grateful to @kenlewisproducer who gave me this opportunity. It's been such a privilege to work with an extraordinary person like you. We co-created this from our hearts, hope you all listen to this and simply feel something."

Anushka Sen's Career Trajectory

Anushka Sen began her entertainment career as a child actor on Indian television before transitioning to digital content creation. In 2024, she made her streaming debut in Prime Video's coming-of-age series "Dil Dosti Dilemma," earning praise for her performance in the original production. (ANI)