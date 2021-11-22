Anupamaa actress Madhavi Gogate passes away, Rupali Ganguly and others pay respect

Popular TV actress Madhavi Gogate who had essayed the role of Rupali Ganguly's mother in Anupamaa, is no more. Read to know complete details about the same. Madhavi has also featured in various Hindi TV shows like Koi Apna Sa, Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Kahin Toh Hoga.

Popular TV actress Madhavi Gogate who played the role of Rupali Ganguly's mother in Anupamaa passed awayat the age of 58 due to coronavirus. The actress had tested COVID-19 positive, and there were reports doing roundabouts that the actress was admitted to a hospital and was recovering from a COVID-19 infection.

Her condition worsened, and she breathed her last on November 21. Her on-screen daughter Rupali Ganguly took to social media to write that a lot has been left unsaid. She also shared some of her clips with Madhavi from the sets of Anupamaa.

Even TV actress Nilu Kohli remembered the actress and said that she couldn't get down to believing that her dear friend had left. She is heartbroken and also said that Madhavi was very young to leave the world. ". Damn Covid. I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now", she wrote in the remaining part of her post.

Even actress Alpana Buch who essayed the role of Leela Shah in the serial paid tribute to the actress. She wrote that Madhaviji, this is not done.. actor cannot take the exit before the scene gets over and that everyone shall miss her on the sets. Her cute smile.. sweet voice...and humour will be missed.

To talk about the actress, she passed away at Seven Hills hospital in Mumbai. She has worked in many movies and TV shows. She became famous with her Marathi movie Ghanchakkar opposite Ashok Saraf. Her famous plays were Bhramacha Bhopala, Gela Madhav Kunikade, according to the ETimes report. Lately, she had made her Marathi debut with Tuza Maza Jamtay and was also seen in many TV shows like Koi Apna Sa, Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha, Kahin Toh Hoga.


