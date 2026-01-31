Anupam Kher has opened a new branch of his acting school, 'Actor Prepares', in Delhi. Citing the city's cultural significance and the OTT boom, Kher called it the ideal time and location for the expansion after over 20 years in Mumbai.

Actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher announced the grand launch of his acting institute, 'Actor Prepares', in Delhi after over two decades of its foundation in Mumbai.

Anupam Kher on Choosing Delhi

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher called Delhi the "ideal location" for the new branch of the 'Actor Prepares' institute, citing its cultural background. Additionally, with the rise of OTT platforms creating opportunities, Kher called it the perfect time to launch the school. "Delhi is the capital of the country, but also culture captial. Here are embassies, art performances and exhibitions. I wanted to do it for a long time, I needed a central place in Delhi. It took us 21 years to convince people that acting can be taught, and years to build a reputation; now we can say we are the finest acting schools in the world. I am not able to say that for myself as an actor. We have so many OTT platforms, there are so many opportunities to get today, hence it was the ideal time to open today," said Anupam Kher.

A Legacy of Star Alumni

The actor also reflected on the alumni of the Actor Prepares, which includes Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Shubhangi Dutt and many more. When asked about the success story of any student in the 'Actor Prepares' institute, which makes him proud, Anupam Kher said, "Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Shubhangi Dutt, who played the lead actress in Tanvi The Great, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek, and so many. They did a workshop with us first, but Deepika was a three-month trained actress. I think she learnt a lot from the school."

Boman Irani's Advice for Aspiring Actors

The grand launch of the new branch was also attended by actor-director Boman Irani. The actor stressed the importance of learning the craft of acting to get opportunities in the film industry. "If you want to be an actor, then in this day and age, there is so much work around that if you are a competent actor and you have got the right attitude, you will get work. Learn your craft, and practice hard in every situation and for any role that comes your way. Practice for auditions," said Boman Irani.

About Actor Prepares: A Two-Decade Journey

Actor Prepares was established in 2005 by Anupam Kher. It is a professional drama and acting school in the world. Over nearly two decades, the institute has become synonymous with disciplined, comprehensive and industry-aligned training, helping launch the careers of some of India's most successful actors. The school's pedagogy blends tried-and-tested techniques with modern performance methodologies, giving students the tools to develop confidence, credibility and craft in both theatre and on-camera work, as per the press note shared by the organisers.

Delhi Launch and Programme Details

At the press conference, Anupam Kher demonstrated his teaching skills by picking volunteers to enact a random scene. He also highlighted the difficulty of teaching acting to people who are not familiar with it. As per the press note, the New Delhi centre will offer a range of exciting and professionally oriented programmes, all taught by experienced industry trainers. It will include Full-Length Acting Programmes, Screen & On-Camera Training, Specialised Workshops and Guest Sessions & Industry Masterclasses.

Over the years, Actor Prepares has trained and mentored several celebrated names from Indian cinema, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Shubhangi Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Gauahar Khan, among others, reinforcing its reputation as a launchpad for serious acting talent, as per the press note. (ANI)