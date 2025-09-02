Anupam Kher experiences a heartwarming Ganpati darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, foregoing VIP treatment. Learn about his upcoming role as Mahatma Gandhi in 'The Bengal Files,' exploring historical communal violence. Releasing in 2025.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher, who recently impressed fans with his directorial venture 'Tanvi The Great,' visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Ganpati darshan.

The actor took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit and mentioned that he went without arranging any VIP darshan, which made the experience even more meaningful for him.

"Aaj Lalbaug ke Raja ke darshan ka saubhagya prapt hua. Bina kisi VIP darshan ke intazam ke gaya tha, toh kuch aur accha laga." (Today, I had the privilege of visiting Lalbaugcha Raja. I went without any VIP arrangements, which made it feel even more special.)

Kher also spoke about the love shown by devotees and the discipline maintained at the pandal despite the large crowds. "Woh baat alag hai, bhakton ka pyaar aur organizers ki daya bhavna bani rahi. Lakhon ki taadaad mein log aate hain, lekin kamaal ka anushasan aur vyavastha dekh kar garv hota hai. Bhaktjanon ki Ganpati ke prati bhavnaayein atoot hain. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" (What stood out was the love of the devotees and the kindness of the organizers. Despite lakhs of people attending, the discipline and management were truly commendable. The devotees' devotion towards Ganpati is unwavering. Ganpati Bappa Morya!)

<br>On the work front, Anupam Kher is gearing up for his next big project, 'The Bengal Files,' in which he will be seen portraying the role of Mahatma Gandhi.<br>The film explores communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including events such as the 1946 Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, described as a Hindu genocide.<br>The Bengal Files is slated for theatrical release on September 5, 2025. (ANI)</p><div type="dfp" position=2>Ad2</div><p> </p><p>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)</p>