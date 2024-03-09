Anupam Kher shares heartfelt tribute for late friend Satish Kaushik on 1st death anniversary [WATCH]

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

    Anupam Kher recently paid tribute to his dear friend, Satish Kaushik, on the first anniversary of his passing, through a heartfelt post on social media. Kher shared a touching video capturing the essence of their friendship, immortalizing Kaushik's expressions and spirit.

    In the accompanying caption, Kher reminisced about the special bond they shared, revealing that he had filmed Kaushik without his knowledge on his birthday, March 7th. The candid footage captured genuine moments and reactions, now treasured memories for Kher. Describing Kaushik as a cheerful and lively presence, Kher emphasized the irreplaceable nature of their friendship. Despite the passage of time, Kaushik's presence continues to reside in Kher's heart, his infectious laughter, nonsensical jokes, and engaging conversations fondly remembered.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    On the professional front, Kher was recently seen in the film 'Kaagaj 2,' released on March 1st, where he shared the screen with Kaushik and other esteemed actors. Additionally, Kher delighted fans on his 69th birthday by announcing his new project titled 'Tanvi The Great.' Notably, Kher has a history of directing, with notable works including 'Om Jai Jagdish,' starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

    Looking ahead, Kher is gearing up for his role in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency,' centered around the Indian Emergency era, with Ranaut portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

