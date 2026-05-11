Anupam Kher revisited the iconic DDLJ railway track, sharing an emotional video about the nostalgic experience. He recalled filming with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and urged the government to preserve iconic film locations as cinematic heritage.

Actor Anupam Kher has revisited the iconic railway track associated with 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ), sharing an emotional reflection on the enduring legacy of one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films. In a video shared from the landmark location, Kher recalled filming at the spot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol more than three decades ago. The actor described the return as a deeply nostalgic moment tied to a film that continues to resonate across generations.

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A Nostalgic Return

"After 36 years, shooting at the same place was a deeply emotional and nostalgic experience... where we filmed the iconic Raj and Simran scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. It didn't feel like so many years had passed," Kher said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Reflecting on the making of the 1995 blockbuster, Kher said the cast and crew did not realise at the time that they were creating a defining cinematic moment. Directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut, the film went on to become one of Bollywood's most influential romantic dramas. "While shooting back then, I never imagined that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's scene would become one of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema. But perhaps that is the beauty of life... you understand the greatness of a moment much later," he added.

Call to Preserve Cinematic Heritage

Kher also called for the preservation of iconic film locations, urging the Maharashtra Government to recognise such sites as part of India's cinematic heritage. According to the actor, places linked to landmark films carry deep emotional value for audiences and should be protected for future generations. He suggested that the location could be developed into an official tourist destination, highlighting its cultural and historical significance for cinema lovers.

Concluding his tribute, Kher remembered late filmmaker Yash Chopra and praised the warmth and simplicity associated with the era in which 'DDLJ' was created. "Magic doesn't exist only in movies... it also lives in certain places," he wrote in the caption.

The Enduring Legacy of DDLJ

Released in 1995, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' remains one of the most influential films in Indian cinema history. The romantic drama follows Raj and Simran, two London-based NRIs who fall in love during a trip across Europe before confronting family opposition in India. The film is widely credited with redefining Bollywood romance.

It also became a historic commercial success, winning 10 Filmfare Awards and continuing its theatrical run at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir for more than 30 years, making it the longest-running film in Indian cinema history. DDLJ's soundtrack, composed by Jatin-Lalit, and moments such as the climactic train sequence and the dialogue "Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi" continue to hold a lasting place in Indian cinema. (ANI)