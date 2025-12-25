Anil Kapoor celebrated his birthday with an intimate gathering. His close friend Anupam Kher joined the celebration with Anil's wife, Sunita Kapoor, and shared a video of the actor cutting his cake, calling him a 'child actor' playfully.

Actor Anil Kapoor marked his birthday with an intimate celebration this year, made even more special with the presence of his longtime friend and fellow actor Anupam Kher. Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video from the celebrations where he joined Kapoor and his wife, Sunita Kapoor, for a delightful evening.

In the clip, Anil Kapoor could be seen cutting his birthday cake with much joy, while others, including Kher and Sunita, clapped and sang a birthday song for him. A few other guests also appeared to be present at the bash.

In his caption, Kher wrote, "With the #BirthdayBoy and his Lady #SunitaKapoor. A quiet celebration at a quiet place! #HappyBirthdayKapoorSaab @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita."

As the video concludes, Kher could be seen teasing his friend, calling him a "child actor", before Kapoor playfully fed him a piece of cake.

Kher's Heartwarming Birthday Message

Earlier on Wednesday, Anupam Kher shared a heartwarming message for Kapoor - his "best friend" and the "best anchor." https://www.instagram.com/p/DSp-8-6Ah53/

"Happy Birthday my dearest friend #KapoorSaab! May God give you all the happiness in the world. You are a great and a caring friend one could ever ask for. Thank you for all that you do for me! Knowingly and unknowingly! Thank you for your subtleties and obviousness. You are one of the finest actors of our times who has relentlessly almost ruled our business of entertainment! But at heart you are beautifully caring and mindful! Wishing you a long and healthy life. Love and prayers always," he wrote in the caption.

A Decades-Long Friendship

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor have been close friends for a long time, often showing support for each other via social media posts. They have also worked together on films like 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', 'Ram Lakhan, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hain'.