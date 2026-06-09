Actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal congratulate PM Narendra Modi as he is set to become India's longest continuously serving elected PM, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record, calling it a landmark moment for Indian democracy and a historic achievement.

Actor Anupam Kher has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of a significant milestone in Indian political history, as he is set to become the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election.

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Kher Hails 'Landmark Moment for Democracy'

Speaking to ANI, Kher described the occasion as a landmark moment for Indian democracy. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is joining a new chapter in the history of democracy in India. As the Prime Minister who has served the country for the longest time, it is not only the capability of a person to be named as Prime Minister, but it is also the proof of the strength of the Indian democracy and the confidence of the people. It is not easy to maintain the support and confidence of the people in any democracy for such a long time," Kher said.

The veteran actor added that sustained public support requires "continuous hard work, clear vision, the courage to take difficult decisions, and the unwavering dedication to the country."

Calling PM Modi's journey inspirational, Kher said, "It is a fact that a person who comes from an ordinary family can reach the top of the country on the basis of his hard work, dedication and determination. And can remain the center of hope for millions of people for years to come."

Kher also highlighted developments in areas such as technology, financial inclusion, rural infrastructure and India's global standing. "Today, the world sees India with new confidence. India's role on the international stage has already been much more influential," he said, while praising the contributions of the country's scientists, youth, industrialists, soldiers and citizens.

Congratulating the Prime Minister on the achievement, Kher said, "I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this historic achievement. His unwavering energy, administration, efficiency and dedication to the country are truly inspiring." He further wished PM Modi good health and strength to continue serving the nation, adding, "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this historic achievement. Jay Hind."

Paresh Rawal Extends Congratulations

Actor Paresh Rawal also extended his congratulations on the occasion. Speaking to ANI, Rawal said, "This is our country's good fortune that we have him as a prime minister. It is God's will. I believe that this is God's special blessing for our country. For our citizens."

Expressing confidence in Modi's leadership, Rawal added, "In his leadership, There will be progress. He is man of progressive mind. There will be progress in the coming days as well."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10 will mark a new record for continuous service by an elected Prime Minister of India. (ANI)