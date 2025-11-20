Anupam Kher attended the 56th IFFI, describing it as a homecoming. He recalled his debut film 'Saaransh' being screened there. Three of his films will be featured, and the actor is also set to conduct a masterclass at the prestigious event.

Actor Anupam Kher graced the 56th International Film Festival of India on Thursday ahead of the screenings of three films at the prestigious event.

Observing a sense of homecoming at the latest edition of the International Film Festival of India, Kher, who has been associated with the festival for more than four decades, remembered the inclusion of his debut film 'Saaransh' in the Panorama section of the festival. "It has been four decades. My first film, 'Saaransh', was in the Panorama section. I think what happens is that we often don't not know the importance of our festival. But the International Film Festival of India, IFFI, is considered to be a very prestigious film festival. At this festival, I met three of the most amazing directors, including Federico Fellini, Akira Kurosawa, and Elia Kazan," Anupam Kher told ANI.

Kher celebrates triple film screening

Speaking about the upcoming screening of his films at the festival, the actor reflected on the achievement. "I think being contemporary means that you are excited even after 40 years. There are certain achievements in life that make you humble, and this is one of them. I am very happy about Tanvi The Great, which is screening on Friday. Good things are happening," he shared. Kher also teased the announcement of his 555th film in the coming days, adding that he has been looking forward to celebrating his films at the festival.

The slate of films set to be screened includes Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' and 'The Bengal Files', followed by the Canadian film 'Calorie,' which is written and directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Eisha Marjara. Speaking to ANI, Kher earlier shared palpable joy over the triple recognition, describing it as a significant milestone in his career.

Anupam Kher to hold masterclass

Anupam Kher is also set to conduct a masterclass at the film festival, focusing on the topic of "Giving up is not an option."

About IFFI 2025

Scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28, IFFI 2025 will feature over 240 films from 81 countries. (ANI)