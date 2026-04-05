Anupam Kher, attending the NMACC anniversary, shared a selfie with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal. The veteran actor playfully referred to himself as a 'newcomer' alongside the younger stars, praising their talent, energy, and dedication.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher, who attended the NMACC's third anniversary celebration in Mumbai, shared a light-hearted moment with Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, referring to himself as a "newcomer" alongside the younger actors. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a selfie where he can be seen standing between the two actors, smiling as he places a hand on each of them. Alongside the picture, the Tanvi The Great actor wrote a playful note, praising their talent and energy. He also joked about being a "newcomer" even after doing hundreds of films.

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Anupam Kher's Heartfelt Note

"EXTRA HOT!! One is a #Dhurandhar, the other a #Chhaava... and in between them stands a NEWCOMER of 550 Films! With #RanveerSingh and #VickyKaushal by my side, I felt like I was surrounded by the POWERHOUSE OF TALENT!" The actor also spoke about how impressed he was with their dedication and passion for work, saying that meeting them made him feel proud and even a bit competitive in a positive way.

"What a joy it is to see their energy, their dedication, and their constant hunger to grow. Makes me feel proud, reassured... and yes, slightly competitive too! Wonderful meeting these two yesterday. Love them, admire them... and always rooting for them! Jai Ho!," he wrote.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Fans React to 'Power-Packed' Selfie

Soon after, netizens flocked to the comment section to share their excitement at seeing three strong performers in one frame. Many called it a "power-packed" moment and praised the actors. One fan wrote, "Volcano of talent in one frame," while another said, "Sir with two SUPERSTARS. Someone cast them in a movie."

About The Actors' Films

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's latest release continues to perform well at the box office, smashing records one after another. The film has been receiving a strong response from movie buffs since its release on March 19. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to Dhurandhar and features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.