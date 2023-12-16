Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anup Ghoshal singer of 'Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi' passes away at 77; CM Mamata Banerjee offers condolences

    Renowned Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, famed for his soul-stirring rendition of "Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi" from Masoom, passed away at 77 due to multi-organ failure at private hospital in South Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee offered her heartfelt condolences

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    Renowned Bengali singer Anup Ghoshal, celebrated for his soulful rendition of the timeless song "Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi" from the 1983 film Masoom, passed away on Friday at the age of 77. The versatile playback singer and composer had made significant contributions to several musicals directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray.

    Ghoshal had been under medical care for age-related ailments at a private hospital in south Kolkata for several days before succumbing to multi-organ failure at 1:40 pm. The veteran artist, survived by two daughters, had left an indelible mark on the music industry.

    Aside from his illustrious musical career, Anup Ghoshal also delved into politics, successfully contesting the 2011 assembly polls from the Uttarpara seat on the Trinamool Congress ticket.

    His demise prompted heartfelt condolences from various quarters, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing her sorrow. In a statement, she remarked, "I express my deep grief and condolence over the death of Anup Ghosal who had sung in Bengali, Hindi, and other languages."

    Actress Paoli Dam also mourned Ghoshal's passing, conveying her condolences and wishing the late singer eternal harmony in the melodies of the universe.

    Born in 1945 to Amulya Chandra Ghoshal and Labanya Ghoshal, Anup Ghoshal embarked on his musical journey at the tender age of four. His initial performance was for the children's program "Shishu Mahal" on All India Radio, Kolkata. His versatile repertoire spanned the works of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Rabindranath Tagore, and modern Bengali songs.

    Ghoshal's Hindi discography boasts memorable tracks such as "Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi" from Masoom, along with "Husn Bhi Aap Hain," "Ishq Bhi Aap Hain," and "Tum Saath Ho Zindagi Bhar Ke Liye" from Sheeshe Ka Ghar. His association with Satyajit Ray's films, including Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Goopy Bagha Phirey Elo, Phuleswari, and Nimantran, further showcased his prowess as a playback singer.

    Anup Ghoshal's musical talents extended beyond Hindi and Bengali, as he lent his voice to songs in other Indian languages such as Assamese and Bhojpuri. His legacy as a prolific and versatile artist will undoubtedly endure in the hearts of music enthusiasts across the nation.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
