TV actor Anuj Sachdeva shared pictures of injuries he sustained after being attacked in public. He revealed he is suffering from 'mental trauma' and expressed disappointment that no arrest has been made, calling it a 'mighty failure of our system'.

Actor Shares Injury Update, Slams System

Television actor Anuj Sachdeva, who was recently attacked in public, has shared an update on his condition and the injuries he suffered during the incident. The 'Phir Subah Hogi' actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a series of pictures that showed visible injuries on his body. Along with the pictures, the actor also added a caption alleging that there has been "no arrest" so far and went on to add that he has been going through "mental trauma" since the attack.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sachdeva wrote, "The injuries I sustained on the night of the assault. Apart from that, the mental trauma I've gone through every night, thinking about how unsafe Mumbai is today. Yet, NO ARREST. The culprit is roaming around scot-free. ABSOLUTELY DISHEARTENED by how the law of the land functions. This is a MIGHTY FAILURE of our system!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anuj Sachdeva (@apnanuj)

Details of the Incident

Earlier, Anuj Sachdeva had shared a video of the incident on social media. In that post, he alleged what led to the attack and said the matter started after he raised an issue about wrong parking in his housing society. He also claimed that the person tried to hit both him and his dog with a rod.

"I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car, which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking at Harmony Mall Residency, Goregaon West," Anuj Sachdeva wrote in his caption.

About Anuj Sachdeva

Anuj Sachdeva is an actor and model who has been working in television, films, and web series for the last decade. He started his career with MTV Roadies (2003) and then went on to do superhit shows such as 'Sabki Laadli Bebo' (2009), 'Chhanchhan' (2013), 'Itti Si Khushi' (2014), and 'Swaragini: Jodein Rishton Ke Sur' (2015). (ANI)