Niharika Konidela won her first National Film Award for her debut production, 'Committee Kurrollu', which was named the Best Telugu Film at the 72nd National Film Awards. The critically acclaimed movie also won the award for Best Make-up.

Actor-producer Niharika Konidela won her first National Film Award for her debut production, 'Committee Kurrollu', at the 72nd National Film Awards, marking a major milestone in her journey as a producer.

Produced by Pink Elephant Pictures led by Niharika Konidela along with Shree Radha Damodra Studios, 'Committee Kurrollu' directed by Yadhu Vamsee bagged the National Film Award for the best Telugu film, as per the press release..

The National Award adds to the growing list of accolades for 'Committee Kurrollu', which received critical acclaim for its storytelling, performances and authentic portrayal of rural life following its release. Backed by a largely fresh cast, the film established Niharika as a producer committed to supporting content-driven cinema and emerging talent in an industry often dominated by star-led projects.

'An Incredibly Emotional and Humbling Moment'

Expressing her happiness over the recognition, Niharika said the honour was an emotional moment for the entire team. "Winning my first National Film Award is an incredibly emotional and humbling moment. When we began the journey of Committee Kurrollu, we simply wanted to tell an honest story that felt authentic to our roots. This award belongs to our entire team and every person who believed in this film. This recognition only strengthens my resolve to continue backing meaningful stories and new talent," she said in a statement.

Another Feather in the Film's Cap

In addition to being named Best Telugu Film, Committee Kurrollu also earned the Best Make-up award for P. Ravi Kumar, adding another feather to the film's cap at the 72nd National Film Awards. (ANI)