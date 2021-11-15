Annaatthe box-office report: Rajinikanth’s film enters Rs 200 crore club despite negative reviews

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe entered the ₹200 crore club in less than 10 days of its release in theatres. The film is one of the biggest films to be released after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Superstar Rajinikanth's film Annaatthe was released worldwide in theatres around Diwali. According to reports, the film has managed to mint over Rs 200 crore at the box office, despite getting mixed and bad reviews by critics and audiences.

As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayan, Annaatthe has grossed ₹217.63 crore by Sunday. Manobala tweeted, “@ManobalaV #Annaatthe WW Box Office HEALTHY rise on 2nd Saturday. Week 1 – ₹202.47 cr. Week 2 Day 1 – ₹4.05 cr, Day 2 – ₹4.90 cr, Day 3 – ₹6.21 cr, Total – ₹217.63 cr.” Rajinikanth's film is always a blockbuster at the box office but often does not impress film critics. Likewise, Annaatthe opened to mixed to bad response. However, Rajinikanth's film has still led to do well because fans are finally getting to see a Rajinikanth film in over two years.



Despite earning big bucks at the box-office, the Rajinikanth starrer opened to highly mixed to poor response from critics and audiences alike. However, the film has still managed to do well because audiences finally get to see a Thalaiva film in over two years.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Diwali special 'Annaatthe' is out; Here are 5 reasons to watch Thalaiva's action drama



Annaatthe has over-the-top melodrama and the stereotype brother-sister emotional scenes. In the film, National award winner Keerthy Suresh played Rajini’s sister.

The film is directed by Siva features stars like Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Rajinikanth was recently honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his enrichment to cinema as one of the country's biggest stars.