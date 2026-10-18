Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are confirmed to tie the knot in November, with a reception slated for November 21 in Chennai. Amid the news, a decade-old tarot card reading video allegedly predicting his future wife has gone viral, sparking fan speculation about its striking accuracy.

November is for wedding bells! That's when celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran will tie the knot. She is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and scion of the powerful Sun Group. This high-profile union creates a stir. It also brought to light a decade-old tarot card reading video. The video eerily predicted his future wife's traits, adding a mystical twist to their romance.

November 21 — that's the date for their Chennai wedding reception. This date sparks public and political interest.

Official Confirmations!

October 16, 2026. On this day, the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed the wedding via a post on X. This official confirmation, and invitations to top political figures, shows the union's importance. Kavya Maran's parents, Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, personally invited Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. They met him at his Jubilee Hills residence. This shows the Maran family's deep political and business connections, and the influence of both families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received an invitation. The families met him to invite him to the reception, emphasizing the event's national importance. Anirudh Ravichander accompanied his future in-laws. They visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay. This adds to the growing buzz, showing how entertainment, business, and politics converge for this eagerly awaited wedding.

The Resurfaced Tarot Card Prediction

During the wedding announcements, an old video went viral. It features a tarot card reader named Jayashree. She reportedly predicted Anirudh's future wife about ten years ago. Fans now scrutinize the video, noting clear similarities between Jayashree's predictions and Kavya Maran's background.

Three precise predictions Jayashree allegedly made: Anirudh's future spouse would work in broadcasting, telecommunications, or media. She would be highly educated, with advanced degrees. Most strikingly — she would live remarkably close to him, within one or two kilometers. These details match perfectly with Kavya Maran's profile. She is an Executive Director at Sun TV Network, a key media entity in the Sun Group. That matches the media industry prediction. Her MBA from Warwick Business School meets the education requirement. The eerie precision of these details, especially the residence proximity, made many believe the old prophecy came true. This wedding sparked wide discussion.

Anticipation Builds for Dual Celebrations

November 21 is set for the lavish Chennai reception. But reports suggest a possible more intimate wedding ceremony before that. Perhaps in Greece, on November 11. Anirudh or Kavya have not confirmed these details. An international destination wedding? This leaves the public to speculate and anticipate.

Back in June 2025, Anirudh dismissed wedding rumors with a lighthearted post on X. The public now awaits more official statements. They want confirmations from the couple or their families. What about the full wedding plans? Especially the speculated ceremony abroad.

A Union of Prominent Families

What does this wedding mean? It joins two highly influential families in South India. Anirudh Ravichander is a celebrated music director, composer, and singer. He created a unique space in Indian film, especially Tamil cinema. He boasts a huge fan base and many awards. His art adds cultural weight to this alliance.

The Maran family, however, is a different force. Kavya Maran represents the powerful Sun Group. Her father, Kalanithi Maran, founded this media giant. They hold interests in television (Sun TV Network), print, radio, and sports (Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL). The family holds immense economic and political power. This is no mere celebrity marriage. It's a strategic alliance, bringing together artistic talent with a major business empire. This union promises new influence.