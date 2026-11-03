The 13th suspect in the Tiger Shroff firing case has been remanded to police custody until November 16. Mumbai Police are using MCOCA provisions as the investigation into the October 18 Juhu shooting incident continues with 13 total arrests.

13th Arrest in Tiger Shroff Firing Case

The 13th accused in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area has been remanded to police custody till November 16 by a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in Mumbai on Tuesday. The accused, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Karnal in Haryana in connection with the October 18 firing incident. She was subsequently produced before the special MCOCA court, which remanded her to police custody till November 16. With her arrest, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 13.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Earlier on October 31, the 12th accused in the firing case was produced before the special MCOCA court and was remanded to police custody till November 6. The alleged accused was arrested in Sonipat, Haryana and was brought to Mumbai on transit remand as the investigation into the October 18 shooting incident continues.

Court Proceedings and Arguments

After the hearing, lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal, while talking to ANI, said, "In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the 12th accused, Amar, was arrested from Sonipat and brought here on a three-day transit remand. He was produced before the special MCOCA court today, where the prosecution sought 15 days of police custody. However, the argument was that physical custody was not required, as the allegations relate to financial transactions through QR codes, and the relevant information can be obtained directly from banking institutions. After hearing the argument, the court granted police custody until the 6th."

Application of MCOCA

The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, against all the accused in the case. According to the police, the MCOCA provisions were added to the Detection of Crime Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (DCB-CID) case, originally registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The competent authority granted permission to invoke MCOCA under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27. Subsequently, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added to the case against all accused.

The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18, in Mumbai's Juhu area. Multiple shots were fired at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football club after a football session. While the actor escaped unharmed, his driver sustained injuries. A bystander was also injured in the incident. The case was registered on October 19, and the investigation was subsequently taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch. (ANI)