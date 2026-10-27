Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s wedding invitation video has gone viral online. The elegant box has sparked fan curiosity, while reports suggest their wedding reception is scheduled for November 21 in Chennai.

A video showcasing an elaborate wedding invitation reportedly associated with music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran has taken social media by storm. The elegant packaging has caught the attention of fans as speculation surrounding the couple’s reported November wedding continues to grow.

Anirudh And Kavya’s Wedding Invitation Draws Attention

The invitation comes in a white box featuring delicate pastel-blue patterns. In the viral video, the designer opens the box to reveal the invitation and details printed inside, including a date.

The sophisticated presentation has sparked curiosity among fans eager to learn more about the reported wedding. However, the video alone does not independently confirm the couple’s wedding plans.

Kavya Maran’s Parents Invite Telangana Chief Minister

Amid the growing interest, Kavya’s parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, recently met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

According to a post shared by the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office on social media, the couple invited Reddy to their daughter’s wedding reception.

The CMO subsequently announced that the reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21.

What Sparked The Wedding Speculation?

Reports about Anirudh and Kavya’s alleged relationship and upcoming wedding have circulated for months. In June, actor Y Gee Mahendra, Anirudh’s uncle, spoke about the reported marriage during an interview with KPTV.

Mahendra congratulated the composer and indicated that, based on the information available to him, the wedding was expected to take place. He also praised Kavya, describing her as an accomplished woman and commending her management of a major cricket franchise.

He further remarked that the two would make a good pair.

Who Is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the founder of the Sun Group. She serves as Executive Director of Sun TV Network and is closely involved in the group’s sports ventures.

She is widely recognised for her association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. She is also linked to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa’s SA20 competition and Sunrisers Leeds in England’s The Hundred tournament.

Her appearances at IPL matches have made her a familiar face among cricket fans.

Anirudh Ravichander’s Upcoming Projects

Anirudh is among the prominent music composers in the South Indian film industry. He rose to widespread fame with the song Why This Kolaveri Di from Dhanush’s 2012 film 3, which became a major internet sensation.

The composer is associated with several anticipated film projects, including Yash’s Toxic, Nani’s The Paradise and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. His reported upcoming projects also include Shah Rukh Khan’s King, the tentatively titled KH x RK, Dharman and Indian 3.

Anirudh also shares a family connection with Rajinikanth, as the superstar’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, is his aunt.

With the wedding invitation video gaining traction and the reported reception date drawing attention, fans are eagerly following further developments surrounding the composer and the businesswoman.