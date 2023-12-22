Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal': Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists'

    In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga defended a particular scene in his latest film 'Animal,' where Ranbir Kapoor advises Rashmika Mandanna against remarrying. Vanga clarified the genuine intentions behind the scene and criticized "pseudo feminists, for taking it out of context.

    Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga stands by Ranbir advising Rashmika against remarrying; slams 'pseudo feminists' SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest film, "Animal," has become a hot topic this year, drawing attention for its success at the box office and stirring some controversy, a signature move by the filmmaker. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, the movie has caught the audience's eye, but it's also sparked discussions due to a scene where Ranbir's character asks Rashmika's character not to remarry if he were to pass away. In response to the critics calling out this scene Sandeep Vanga has defended it, mentioning the true intentions of Ranbir Kapoor's character in that scenario.

    In an interview with Galatta Plus, he said, "In relationships, most of the time, you’re done. Multiple partners could be a habit. Once you’re with one person, the share of love with that one person, you are done for life. That could be the exchange between Geetanjali and Ranvijay. And knowing the psyche of Geetanjali, there are so many things in a relationship that are unsaid, so he must have felt that she can’t make it with anybody else, so she’d better remain single."

    He further added “He doesn’t want his kids to be seeing Geetanjali with another father. It has nothing to do with a generalised feeling, it’s purely personal. The pseudo-feminists looked at it and said, ‘Oh, so he can sleep with another woman, but she can’t marry again’. I found it very funny,”

    While Sandeep enjoys the triumph of "Animal," he's not resting on his laurels and already has more projects in the pipeline. His next film, "Spirit," features Prabhas in a prominent role. Additionally, he's working on an untitled project with Allu Arjun. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's storytelling continues to resonate, ensuring his influence in the film industry endures.

    "Animal" made its theatrical debut earlier this month, and despite the debates surrounding it, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has officially announced his intention to extend the narrative with a sequel titled "Animal Park."

    ALSO READ: 'Animal': "All critics should go to China"; Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams critics in SHOCKING statement

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Salaar: Part1-Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here RKK

    'Salaar: Part 1– Ceasefire': This OTT platform signs record-making digital right deal, details here

    Exclusive Rohan Solomon marks his annual Christmas tradition with 'It's Christmas'; says 'feels incomplete.." SHG

    Exclusive: Rohan Solomon marks his annual Christmas tradition with 'It's Christmas'; says 'feels incomplete.."

    'Maestro': Classical elegance to broadway brilliance, all you need to know about Leonard Bernstein RKK

    'Maestro': Classical elegance to broadway brilliance, all you need to know about Leonard Bernstein

    Selena Gomez shares relationship priorities, says 'someone willing to listen and care' RKK

    Selena Gomez shares relationship priorities, says 'someone willing to listen and care'

    Oscars 2024 shortlists: Barbie to clash with Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards; read details RBA

    Oscars 2024 shortlists: Barbie to clash with Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards; read details

    Recent Stories

    Gita Jayanti 2023: Know amazing facts about Bhagavad Gita anr

    Gita Jayanti 2023: Know amazing facts about Bhagavad Gita

    Tamil Nadu rain havoc: 31 lives lost, Centre's Rs 900 crore aid to state, confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

    Tamil Nadu rain havoc: 31 lives lost, Centre's Rs 900 crore aid to state, confirms FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Explained 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies snt

    Explained: 10 big ways Telecommunications Bill 2023 will impact mobile users and telecom companies

    NIA deploys team to probe Poonch terror attack site as security forces launch extensive search operation AJR

    NIA deploys team to probe Poonch terror attack site as security forces launch extensive search operation

    Ukraine legalises use of marijuana in response to PTSD crisis amid war with Russia snt

    Ukraine legalises use of marijuana in response to PTSD crisis amid war with Russia

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon