    Anil Mehta's funeral: Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp breaks down; her son Arhaan Khan consoles [WATCH]

    Anil Mehta, aged 65, reportedly passed away by suicide on September 11. According to the Mumbai Police, he allegedly jumped from the terrace of his building

    Anil Mehta's funeral: Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp breaks down; her son Arhaan Khan consoles [WATCH]
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, was laid to rest in a funeral held in Mumbai on Thursday, September 12. Malaika, along with her mother, Joyce Polycarp, and son, Arhaan Khan, was seen leaving their Bandra residence to pay their last respects. The family was visibly emotional, and several heartfelt photos and videos from the funeral have surfaced across social media platforms, capturing the difficult moments.

    In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Joyce Polycarp was seen breaking down in tears while leaving for the funeral. Malaika and her son Arhaan were by her side, consoling and offering emotional support during the heart-wrenching moment. The family's grief has resonated deeply with fans, who have expressed their condolences through comments on various social media posts.

    Anil Mehta, aged 65, allegedly died by suicide on September 11. As per the reports from the Mumbai Police, Mehta had jumped from the terrace of his building at approximately 10 a.m. The incident has left Malaika's family and close friends in shock and sorrow, while investigations are still ongoing.

    Many Bollywood and television celebrities turned up to show their support and pay their final respects to the family. Notably, Malaika’s ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, and her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, were among the first to arrive at the crematorium, indicating their continued closeness to the family during this tough time.

    Other well-known personalities such as Terence Lewis, Gauahar Khan, Geeta Kapur, Sshura Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Aditi Govitrikar were also present, expressing their solidarity with the grieving family and offering their condolences to Malaika and her loved ones during this difficult period.

