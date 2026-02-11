The teaser for Anil Kapoor's action-drama 'Subedaar' shows him as retired soldier Arjun Morya. He's forced to confront crime and corruption due to his past, while navigating a changing world and strained family ties. The film releases on Prime Video.

Anil Kapoor as a Retired Soldier

The teaser for the Anil Kapoor-starrer action-drama 'Subedaar' is out. In the short teaser, the 'Mr. India' actor is seen as Subedaar Arjun Morya, a retired soldier trying to live a normal life in a fast-changing world. However, his past and the system around him do not let him remain quiet for long.

The one-minute-seventeen-second teaser gives a quick glimpse of Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating a world where his traditional values face modern challenges. Kapoor's character faces off against crime and corruption, all while struggling with strained family relationships. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

A Glimpse into the Action

In December 2024, Kapoor also unveiled a glimpse of the high-octane action, which further fueled anticipation for the project. The teaser featured the actor dressed in a striped white shirt, beige trousers, and slippers, seated inside a dimly lit room while a group of men outside threatened to break in.

In the teaser, Kapoor's character, addressed as "Subedaar" and "Chacha," is seen sitting on a wooden chair facing the door. Calm yet resolute, he signals while holding a gun before loading it, indicating his readiness for a confrontation. The sequence highlights the character's composure under pressure and hints at the intense action to come.

Cast and Premiere Details

Subedaar is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film also stars Radhikka Madan, Aditya Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, and Mona Singh.

Subedaar will premiere on Prime Video on March 5, later this year. (ANI)