Prime Video released the first-look poster for 'Subedaar', starring Anil Kapoor in a high-octane action role as Subedaar Arjun Maurya. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the gritty film also features Radhika Madan as his daughter, Shyama.

Prime Video has released the first-look poster for its upcoming Hindi action-drama 'Subedaar', spotlighting veteran actor Anil Kapoor in a raw, high-octane role that promises his much-anticipated comeback to the intense action genre. The poster, released on Friday, introduces Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya and offers audiences a powerful glimpse into the character's hardened persona.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First-Look Poster Details

In the newly revealed visual, Kapoor is positioned at the centre in a striking action-oriented pose, exuding toughness and determination. His expression reflects resilience and readiness for confrontation, reinforcing the film's aggressive and gritty tone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Adding to the film's aggressive tone are the letters "FK" scrawled across his knuckles. Kapoor's character, referred to as both "Subedaar" and "Chacha," appears poised for a decisive face-off.

Cast and Crew

'Subedaar' pairs Kapoor with Radhika Madan, who portrays Shyama, the daughter of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, weaving family dynamics into the high-octane narrative. Directed by Suresh Triveni, acclaimed for 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa' starring Vidya Balan in both films. Production comes from Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with producers Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni steering the project.

Teaser Fuels Anticipation

Earlier in December, Kapoor had unveiled a teaser of Subedaar, which further fuelled anticipation for the project. The teaser featured the actor dressed in a striped white shirt, beige trousers and slippers, seated inside a dimly lit room while a group of men outside threatened to break in.

In the teaser, Kapoor's character, addressed as "Subedaar" and "Chacha," is seen sitting on a wooden chair facing the door. Calm yet resolute, he signals while holding a gun before loading it, indicating his readiness for a confrontation. The sequence highlighted the character's composure under pressure and hinted at the intense action to follow. (ANI)