Anil Kapoor revealed on X that his iconic character 'Majnu Bhai' from the 2007 film 'Welcome' drew inspiration from his role as Azaad in the 1990 movie 'Awaargi'. He noted the character's mannerisms were a lighter twist on the earlier role.

The 'Awaargi' Inspiration Behind Majnu Bhai

Actor Anil Kapoor's iconic character 'Majnu Bhai' from the 2007 superhit film 'Welcome' received much love over the years, turning it into a fan-favourite. Not many know that Anil Kapoor drew inspiration for Majnu Bhai from his 1990 film 'Awaargi'. In response to a fan's X post, Kapoor revealed how his character Azaad inspired Majnu Bhai.

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Awargi may not have been the most noticeable film I've done, but this character never left me. He returned years later as the inspiration behind Majnu Bhai, only with a lighter twist...The shoulder tilt, the mannerisms, the madness, first in Mahesh Bhatt’s world, later in Anees… https://t.co/eKBBUc1r00 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 30, 2026

"Awargi may not have been the most noticeable film I've done, but this character never left me. He returned years later as the inspiration behind Majnu Bhai, only with a lighter twist...The shoulder tilt, the mannerisms, the madness, first in Mahesh Bhatt's world, later in Anees Bazmee's style. Life comes full circle," the actor wrote on X.

About the Film 'Awaargi'

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, 'Awaargi' came out in 1990. It follows the story of Azaad, a mob enforcer who happens to rescue Seema (Meenakshi Seshadri) from a brothel. It is then that he decides to help Seema and brings Dhiren for the same. However, things take a complicated turn when both men fall in love with Seema amid the growing tensions between the gangsters.

Anil Kapoor's Recent Work: 'Subedaar'

On the work front for Anil Kapoor, the actor was recently seen in the series 'Subedaar', which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The action drama received praise from several people in the film industry.

'Subedaar' follows the story of "Subedaar Arjun Maurya," a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama, played by Radhika Madan. As problems grow around him, Arjun relies on his army training to protect his family.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan, the film also features Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles. Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Subedaar' was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5.