Actor Angelina Jolie opened up about why she loves the "scars" on her body after her double mastectomy in 2013 and how those marks remind her of the choice she made to stay healthy for her children. According to PEOPLE, in an interview with French radio channel French Inter, the 50-year-old actor spoke about how she feels about scars in general.

Embracing Life's Scars

The Maleficent actor said she has never chased a "perfect" idea of life. For her, scars are not something to hide. "Well, I've always been someone more interested in the scars and the life that people carry," the actress began. "I'm not drawn to some perfect idea of a life that has no scars. So no, I think, hey, you know, I see my scars are a choice I made to do what I could do to stay here as long as I could with my children," the Oscar winner added.

A Choice for Her Children

She also spoke about losing her mother at a young age and raising her kids without a grandmother, which made her health choices even more important. "I love my scars because of that, you know, and I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to have the choice to do something proactive about my health. I lost my mom when I was young, and I'm raising my children without a grandmother." "So for me, no, I think this is life. And if you get to the end of your life and you haven't made [a big, you know], you haven't made mistakes, you haven't made a mess, you don't have scars, you haven't lived a full enough life, I think," Jolie concluded.

The Medical Background

Jolie's mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 at the age of 56 after cancer. In a May 2013 New York Times op-ed titled "My Medical Choice," Jolie shared thay she carried the BRCA1 gene, which put her at very high risk of breast cancer. Doctors told her the risk was about 87 percent. (ANI)