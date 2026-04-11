'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda posted an emotional birthday wish for director Mohit Suri, calling him an 'alchemist'. She thanked him for teaching her 'the courage to feel out loud' and shared a playful video of them together on Instagram.

'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda shared an adorable and heartfelt birthday post for filmmaker Mohit Suri on April 11, offering a glimpse into their off-screen bond. The actor, who garnered attention for her effortless charm under Suri's direction, took to social media to pen an emotional note, expressing gratitude towards him, calling him an "alchemist".

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Aneet Padda Calls Mohit Suri an 'Alchemist'

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "You're a bit like an alchemist, catching things most people miss, quiet pain, love hidden in the eyes and turning it into something we can all feel. And somehow it doesn't stay yours, it becomes ours. I have too much to thank you for. You've taught my heart the courage to feel out loud and to lead with it. You've shown me a really beautiful way to live."

She added, "You're the most human human I know. You're Mohit Suri. Happy birthday my momo, your purpose finds you every time you create. Thank you for doing what you do, thank you for being you. I love you. Forever and ever and ever."

Along with the note, she shared a video of the two, capturing a playful and lighthearted moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Fan Reactions

Soon after her post, many fans wished the director on the occassion of his birthday. One of them wrote, "Happy birthday Aneet's Mentor", while another commented, "Happy birthday mohit Suri sir".

About Mohit Suri's Career

Born on April 11, 1981, Suri is known for his film including 'Murder 2', 'Awarapan', 'Ek Villain', among others. His recent release 'Saiyaara' starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, shattered several records on the box office.

What's Next for Aneet Padda?

On the work front, Aneet Padda will be next seen in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) next with 'Shakti Shalini'.