Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    And Just Like That Season 2: Details on Kim Cattrall's intriguing cameo appearance revealed

    Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell presented additional news about Kim Cattrall's upcoming And Just Like That scene. Know more details about the same here.

    And Just Like That Season 2: Details on Kim Cattrall's intriguing cameo appearance revealed vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 7:42 AM IST

    The new details about the renowned Hollywood actress Kim Cattrall's cameo in the spin-off series And Just Like That Season 2 have surfaced after Kim officially confirmed in May 2023, that she is reprising her role of Samantha in season two.

    Sources previously told a leading global entertainment portal that Kim would appear in just one scene. Also, Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has disclosed that Samantha's big moment happens during a car ride.

    ALSO READ: Priya Prakash says 'wink' was her idea, director Omar Lulu slams her, suggests medicine for memory loss

    In an article published on June 6 by a leading global entertainment portal, Candace Bushnell said, "Her character represented a lot of freedom and permission for women. And I think the fans are super excited about her coming back. Even if it's just one cameo in the car."

    Adding more details on the same about the powerhouse publicist's shocking return in the spin-off series, Candace Bushnell added, "I think it's gonna be really good from the clips that I've seen. I'm excited."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

    Kim's surprise cameo comes after the actress had falt-out denied and also refused to play Samantha on the small screen amid her rumoured feud with her cast mates. In an interview back in May 2022 with a global entertainment outlet, opening up on her decision and sharing insight on it, Kim said, "I didn't want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."

    Infact, for those unaware, Her new scene she filmed without any cast interactions according to multiple news reports. It means no Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon or Kristin Davis.

    But while Kim hasn't physically appeared on And Just Like That as of yet, she has even then remained part of the show's narrative, referenced in a mention here and a text message there. The actress herself has mixed feelings about that narrative decision.

    ALSO READ: Odisha Train Accident: Sonu Sood launches Helpline for victims’ families, also to rebuild their lives

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 7:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Broken News S2 teaser out: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre star against Jaideep Ahlawat ADC

    The Broken News S2 teaser out: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonali Bendre star against Jaideep Ahlawat

    Priya Prakash says 'wink' was her idea, director Omar Lulu slams her, suggests medicine for memory loss ADC

    Priya Prakash says 'wink' was her idea, director Omar Lulu slams her, suggests medicine for memory loss

    The Idol: nudity and sex scenes in Lily Rose-Johnny Depp and The Weeknd Series go uncensored in India? ADC

    The Idol: nudity and sex scenes in Lily Rose- Depp and The Weeknd Series go uncensored in India?

    Al Pacino opens up about Noor Alfallahs pregnancy This is really special coming at this time ADC

    Al Pacino opens up about Noor Alfallah's pregnancy: 'This is really special coming at this time'

    Adipurush OTT release: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Know where to watch Prabhas' film RBA

    Adipurush OTT release: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Know where to watch Prabhas' film

    Recent Stories

    World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Empowering Minds, Inspiring Hope ADC

    World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Empowering Minds, Inspiring Hope

    World Ocean Day 2023: 7 beaches with pure waters vma

    World Ocean Day 2023: 7 beaches with pure waters

    Daily Horoscope for June 8 2023 Gemini Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Aries Scorpio Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 8, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Capricorn; good day for Libra

    Numerology Prediction for June 8 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 8, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh L Sajnani wedding gallery: Check out latest photos of Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress ADC

    Sonnalli Seygall, Ashesh L Sajnani wedding gallery: Check out latest photos of Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon