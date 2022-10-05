Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Earlier singer Sona Mohapatra had called out the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for having filmmaker Sajid Khan as one of the participants in the show. Now, Bigg Boss OTT fame has hit out at the show for the same reason. In a social media post, she not only called Khan a “sexual predator”, but also said that the makers’ decision to have him on the show is “disgraceful”.

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 7:06 PM IST

    Ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, the ‘MeToo’ controversies involving him have re-surfaced online. Several social media users have been trolling the makers of the show for including Sajid, who was accused of sexual misconduct by a few actresses, as one of the participants. Not only the general public but some celebrities also came out in open, calling out the channel for having him on the show.

    Joining the list of those who have voiced their opinion against the makers of Bigg Boss 16 over Sajid Khan, is actor Urfi Javed. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has hit out at the channel over Sajid, calling the decision to have him on the show as “disgraceful”. She further called Sajid a “sexual predator”, saying he “never apologised for what he did”.

    ALSO READ: Sexy in saree: Mouni Roy looks the ultimate head turner in white

    Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Urfi Javed shared a series of posts in this regard. Sharing a post that read “A few thing filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of repeatedly”, Urfi wrote: “Bogg Boss why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you’re actually telling them that it’s ok what we they’ve done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it! Stop working with sexual predators!!! It’s not controversial, it’s just disgraceful! Sajid Khan never apologised for what he did!”

    She also shared a couple of more posts, one of which was a pre-recorded video of actor Shehnaaz Gill for Sajid Khan that was aired by the channel during the show’s premiere. The other post that Urfi shared was a screengrab of a news article about Kashmera Shah defending her praise tweet for the filmmaker. In both posts, Urfi called out the celebrities for supporting Sajid.

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta raised hotness in plunging neckline lehenga at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s reception

    Furthermore, Urfi Javed wrote one more post saying that although she did not receive any offer from the makers for Bigg Boss 16, but even if she would have, she would’nt have joined it. “Can we all stop supporting sexual predators,” she wrote in the post.

    Earlier, it was singer Sona Mohapatra who had called out the makers for including Sajid Khan as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. Taking to Twitter, Sona wrote: "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot."

    For the unversed, during the 2018’s ‘MeToo’ movement that saw many female actors coming forward and speaking of sexual harassment, a few actresses in the Hindi film industry levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Sajid Khan.

    Meanwhile, when Sajid Khan was introduced by Salman Khan during the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, neither of the two Bollywood celebrities mentioned anything about the sexual harassment allegations against Sajid.

    Take a look at Urfi Javed’s posts here:
    (Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram)

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Urfi Javed hits out at makers over Sajid Khan calls him sexual predator drb

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Internet sensation Kili Paul enters house with a twist

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar Choudhary sur

    Bigg Boss 16, Day 2 Fight over house duties between Tina Datta-Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig -Priyanka Chahar C

    Uttaran actors Tina Datta and Sreejita De catfight leads them to confession room read details drb

    Bigg Boss 16: ‘Uttaran’ actors Tina Datta, Sreejita De’s catfight leads them to confession room; read details

    MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig rappers fans troll the actor call him sasta Hrithik drb

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig; rapper's fans troll the actor

    Sajid Khan opens up on being removed from Housefull franchise netizens recall MeToo allegations drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan talks on being removed from ‘Housefull’ franchise; netizens recall MeToo allegations

    Recent Stories

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates-ayh

    Ajinkya Rahane, Radhika Dhopavkar welcome baby boy; social media congratulates

    Whoever is my heir will be my son: Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    'Whoever is my heir will be my son': Eknath Shinde's dig at Uddhav Thackeray over dynasty politics

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features built in GPS launched Details here gcw

    Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with health features, built-in GPS launched; Details here

    Savita Kanswal the conqueror of Everest among those who died in Uttarkashi avalanche gcw

    Savita Kanswal, the conqueror of Everest, among those who died in Uttarkashi avalanche

    IIT-Delhi plans complete curriculum revamp over a decade after; forms expert panel - adt

    IIT-Delhi plans complete curriculum revamp over a decade after; forms expert panel

    Recent Videos

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon