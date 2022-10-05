Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

Earlier singer Sona Mohapatra had called out the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for having filmmaker Sajid Khan as one of the participants in the show. Now, Bigg Boss OTT fame has hit out at the show for the same reason. In a social media post, she not only called Khan a “sexual predator”, but also said that the makers’ decision to have him on the show is “disgraceful”.

Ever since filmmaker Sajid Khan entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, the ‘MeToo’ controversies involving him have re-surfaced online. Several social media users have been trolling the makers of the show for including Sajid, who was accused of sexual misconduct by a few actresses, as one of the participants. Not only the general public but some celebrities also came out in open, calling out the channel for having him on the show.

Joining the list of those who have voiced their opinion against the makers of Bigg Boss 16 over Sajid Khan, is actor Urfi Javed. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has hit out at the channel over Sajid, calling the decision to have him on the show as “disgraceful”. She further called Sajid a “sexual predator”, saying he “never apologised for what he did”.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Urfi Javed shared a series of posts in this regard. Sharing a post that read “A few thing filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of repeatedly”, Urfi wrote: “Bogg Boss why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you’re actually telling them that it’s ok what we they’ve done. These men need to know this behaviour is not okay and they cannot get away with it! Stop working with sexual predators!!! It’s not controversial, it’s just disgraceful! Sajid Khan never apologised for what he did!”

She also shared a couple of more posts, one of which was a pre-recorded video of actor Shehnaaz Gill for Sajid Khan that was aired by the channel during the show’s premiere. The other post that Urfi shared was a screengrab of a news article about Kashmera Shah defending her praise tweet for the filmmaker. In both posts, Urfi called out the celebrities for supporting Sajid.

Furthermore, Urfi Javed wrote one more post saying that although she did not receive any offer from the makers for Bigg Boss 16, but even if she would have, she would’nt have joined it. “Can we all stop supporting sexual predators,” she wrote in the post.

Earlier, it was singer Sona Mohapatra who had called out the makers for including Sajid Khan as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. Taking to Twitter, Sona wrote: "This is #SajidKhan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot."

For the unversed, during the 2018’s ‘MeToo’ movement that saw many female actors coming forward and speaking of sexual harassment, a few actresses in the Hindi film industry levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Meanwhile, when Sajid Khan was introduced by Salman Khan during the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, neither of the two Bollywood celebrities mentioned anything about the sexual harassment allegations against Sajid.

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s posts here:

(Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram)